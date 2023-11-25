Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Looked Completely Different Before Rip Wheeler Casting

"Yellowstone" has become a career-defining hit for most of its cast members. And few among the ensemble have seen their Hollywood stock rise quite as much as Cole Hauser. The actor had, of course, spent the better part of three decades stealing scenes as a supporting player before landing the role of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. But once "Yellowstone" was out, Rip's stoic facade became one of the most instantly identifiable in the modern television landscape.

Still, it's not far-fetched to think even Hauser's longtime fans needed an episode or two to identify the actor in his "Yellowstone" role because Rip's beefy, bearded look was so different from the low-key boyish features they'd come to know the actor for. According to Hasuer's comments to AwardsDaily, the complete physical transformation was key in how he approached bringing Rip to life. "So I put on twenty pounds and most of it, I won't lie, was weight," Hauser said. As the star notes, the goal was to ensure Rip's physique was both suitably intimidating and ranch-life accurate. "I wanted to be bigger than everybody," he said, adding, "He's just a big country, strong-looking guy."

Hauser's approach to playing Rip has clearly paid off big time. And in doing away with the pretty-boy swagger he fronted in films like "School Ties," and "2 Fast 2 Furious," he's helped create one of the toughest characters in all of television.