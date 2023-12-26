Yellowstone: What Happens To Josh Holloway's Roarke Morris?

Since the conclusion of "Lost" in 2010, Josh Holloway has had a succession of television series with varying degrees of success. When the actor booked "Yellowstone," he could not have been happier. Holloway told USA Today he was an avid watcher of the series before he was cast in the role and was even horse-riding acquaintances with Taylor Sheridan.

"When I got the call, I was so excited that I was finally going to get to be a cowboy, because in 18 years of acting, no one has cast me as the cowboy, for God's sake," Holloway recalled. "I was like, finally. Thank you, Taylor. And nope. He cast me as a Wall Street guy. I was like, 'Taylor? Really?'" A Wall Street guy he may be, but Roarke Morris isn't the typical elitist who has no business being on a ranch. He grew up on Cross Creek Ranch with a passion for outdoor pursuits. One of his favorite hobbies is fly fishing, which incidentally leads to his downfall. Holloway inspired this persona and told USA Today that the role was written with him in mind.

"I like to describe Roarke as the inevitable march of progress," Holloway explained. "You can't stop him. He's the slow steamroller, he's just going to keep going." But stop him the Dutton clan did, as they know an outsider when they see one, no matter how in tune he is with his roots. And as evidenced by how Roarke died, the family isn't afraid to dispose of him by any means necessary.