15 Best Movies Like The Devil Wears Prada

When "The Devil Wears Prada" came out in 2006, it made an immediate splash. Not only was the movie a success, but almost 20 years later, people are still talking about it. Of special note is Meryl Streep's role as the devil of the title, Miranda Priestley. She offers up a gaga performance that places her at No. 6 on our list of best Meryl Streep movies. The David Frankel-directed comedy-drama, based on the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, is about Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs. Andy wants to be a serious journalist but instead ends up as the assistant to Priestley, the editor of the fashion magazine "Runway," despite having little fashion sense herself. Priestley asks the impossible of Andy, keeping her jumping at all hours until it begins to impact her relationship with her boyfriend. "The Devil Wears Prada" is ultimately a study in what one person is willing to give up to make their dreams come true, versus the lines they won't cross.

The film was such a success that "The Devil Wears Prada 2," with the original cast, is currently in production. If you're looking for similar movies, especially before the sequel hits screens, you can't do better than these 15 movies. They all have at least one thing — whether it's bad bosses, fashion, or star Anne Hathaway — in common with "The Devil Wears Prada."