12 Best Meryl Streep Movies, Ranked

It may well be the case that no other screen performer in history was ever as culturally synonymous with the concept of a "great actress" as Meryl Streep. The record holder for most Academy Award nominations as an actor has put in so many great performances across such a broad spectrum of tones, genres, and character types that it's almost hard to fathom. On top of that, Streep is savvy about picking her projects, and has amassed a stunning list of credits over her 48 years as a movie and television actor.

Here, we've compiled a ranking of the 12 best Meryl Streep movies, going by both the quality of the films themselves and their relevance as defining pieces in the Meryl Streep canon. This means that we've favored some more underrated choices over a few acclaimed films in which Streep plays relatively small parts, such as "Little Women" and "Manhattan." You'll find that there's something for everyone in the roster; if ever there was an actor whose career was endlessly delightful and rewarding to follow, it's Meryl Streep.