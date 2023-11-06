The Princess Diaries 2: Is Genovia A Real Place?

Genovia is where the heart is.

Oh, how audiences fondly remember their first trip to Genovia. Back in 2001, Disney recruited "Pretty Woman" director Garry Marshall for a big-screen adaptation of "The Princess Diaries." Based on Meg Cabot's novel of the same name, "The Princess Diaries" has emerged as a cultural fixture for those who grew up in the early 2000s. It presented a picture-perfect scenario, one that enthralled its young viewers. In the film, the mild-mannered and shy Mia Thermopolis — played by future Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway in her first major role — discovers that she's the heir to the throne of Genovia. With the help of her grandmother, Queen Renaldi (Julie Andrews), she learns the ins and outs of royal shenanigans and discovers herself along the way.

With the 2004 sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," audiences finally see the beautiful kingdom of Genovia, where Princess Mia and Queen Renaldi spend much of their time. With so much of the sequel focused on the royal happenings of Genovia, audiences get to see several different parts of the kingdom, from its posh ballrooms to its local, bustling streets. But is Genovia a real place, and can audiences visit the country? Unfortunately, Genovia is a fictional country, but its aesthetic is rooted in real-life places. Marshall previously confirmed that the country is "probably somewhere between Spain and Italy."

Surprisingly, "The Princess Diaries 2" wasn't shot in Europe. The sequel was shot in Southern California, with key portions of the film shot at Disney's very own Golden Oak Ranch.