Nancy Meyers' Latest Movie Reportedly Nixed By Netflix

One of the great architects of cinematic rom-com in the 21st century is undoubtedly Nancy Meyers, who started her filmmaking journey way back in 1980 with "Private Benjamin" as one of that movie's writers and producers. After scoring hits with "What Women Want," "Something's Gotta Give," "The Holiday," and "It's Complicated" in the 2000s, Meyers has all but disappeared from filmmaking since 2015's "The Intern," until she directed a third "Father of the Bride" short film for Netflix in 2020.

This is perhaps one of many reasons why romantic comedies are seldom made any longer since directors like Meyers are not working as regularly. The filmmaker was set to return to the genre she knows best with "Paramount Paris" for Netflix, but according to The Wrap, this is no longer happening. For such a well-known director of romantic comedies, in addition to a star-studded cast lined up, the streamer's reasoning is not entirely clear.