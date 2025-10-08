12 Best TV Shows Like Leanne

Everyone loves a good comedy — we all need a laugh now and then. And in Hollywood, any situation can be made funny, including the bitterness of a breakup and the devastation of divorce. That's exactly what we get in the Netflix series "Leanne" from comedian Leanne Morgan and "The Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre (whose sitcoms all have the same problem), alongside writer Susan McMartin.

"Leanne" tells the story of an older woman, Leanne (Morgan), whose marriage of more than three decades comes to a sudden end when her husband (Ryan Stiles) falls in love with another woman. Stunned and disoriented from the sudden betrayal, Leanne is left with little choice but to buckle down and start over as a single woman in her 60s. It's the kind of classic sitcom premise that's rife for lots of laughs, and boy does it deliver.

Whether you've been in Leanne's shoes or not, whether your decades-long marriage has crumbled or you've never even been married, "Leanne" will strike your funny bone. And if you loved it for its uncanny ability to find laughs in unexpected places, then there are plenty of other shows you can check out next. Here are the 12 best shows like "Leanne."