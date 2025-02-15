There are many ways you could describe Netflix original shows, but "long-running" would not be one of them. Netflix programs tend to be candles that burn bright but fast. These productions, unlike typical broadcast or cable network shows, rarely go beyond three seasons and many acclaimed projects with passionate fanbases couldn't even get more than one season. Even as people binge countless seasons of older shows like "Suits" on the streamer, Netflix has constantly demonstrated a commitment to shorter runs for its original shows.

There's always something new arriving on this platform, but it likely won't be running for long. This means there's an avalanche of Netflix TV shows that ended their runs prematurely, though most have already been forgotten thanks to their middling quality. Does anyone savor the return of "The Crew," for instance?

Other Netflix original shows that ended too soon, however, still leave a twinge of pain in people's hearts. The greatest defunct series on Netflix still carry significant fanbases years after their demise, and there are still occasional social media campaigns to get them revived. Even if there aren't as many episodes as audiences or the program's creative team would have wanted, these canceled Netflix shows still resonate as something tremendously special. No amount of hasty cancellations or abbreviated run mandates from Netflix brass can dilute the merits of the 11 best canceled Netflix shows.