The 2027 Movie Release Schedule Is Absolutely Stacked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With each passing year, Hollywood continues to up its game, releasing one big-budget film after another. This is true of 2026, which will see a new "Avengers" movie return to theaters after a seven-year hiatus that mostly focused on new series on Disney+. While there's plenty to look forward to in 2026, the following year promises to have even more for fans to enjoy.
Hollywood will churn out sequels nobody asked for and remakes of other projects, but that's not all. In addition to the usual fare, you can expect to see some surprising adaptations of popular novels, an R-rated two-part sequel that's been in development for years, and, of course, another "Avengers" movie to close out and launch a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There's even a surprise or two coming from the "Star Wars" franchise, so odds are, just about everyone will find something to enjoy in 2027. Many of the movies mentioned here are scheduled for specific release dates, but given how the industry fluctuates, these dates could change. Here are all the exciting movies to look forward to in 2027.
Children of Blood and Bone
Tomi Adeyemi's 2018 novel "Children of Blood and Bone" is the first big release of 2027, scheduled to hit theaters on January 15 in IMAX. The book was Adeyemi's debut novel, and it didn't take long to gain some attention, debuting in the number one spot on The New York Times Bestseller list.
It tells the story of Zélie Adebola as she seeks to restore magic to her home country of Orïsha. Even before the book hit shelves, Fox 2000 Pictures and Temple Hill Productions secured the film rights. That's impressive for a debut novel on its own, but Adeyemi was also only 23 at the time. Unfortunately, production stalled due to the Disney acquisition of Fox, but it was back on track with Paramount in 2022.
In January 2025, some casting details hit the trades, and the movie is shaping up to be huge. The cast features some heavy hitters, including Damson Idris, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Amandla Stenberg, and Thuso Mbedu, who will play the lead. Gina Prince-Bythewood is helming the project for Paramount.
The Angry Birds Movie 3
The first significant sequel to hit theaters in 2027 is the third chapter in the "Angry Birds Movie" franchise. Rovio, SEGA, and Prime Focus Studios announced the third film in June 2024. John Rice, who directed "The Angry Birds Movie 2," is back to direct the threequel, with Thurop Van Orman attached as executive producer, and he's also writing the screenplay.
A third installment isn't surprising, as the first two movies made over $500 million combined at the global box office. While not much is known about the plot, the announcement revealed that the movie will continue the adventures of Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad). Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride will also return, reprising their roles as Silver and Bomb, respectively.
Heitor Pereira, who scored the first two "Angry Birds" movies, is also returning. New actors arriving in the franchise include Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Sam Richardson, and Emma Myers. SEGA and Rovio Entertainment are overseeing the threequel as producers, while Paramount is set to distribute the film, which is scheduled to release on January 29, 2027.
Ice Age: Boiling Point
It's been a while since an "Ice Age" movie arrived at theaters, with "Collision Course" premiering in 2016. After more than a decade, the next installment, "Boiling Point," will find its way to the silver screen on February 5, 2027. There are many animated sequels coming in 2027, and given the time that's passed since the last "Ice Age," this one has fans excited.
Some talk of a sequel arose back in 2016, but no news arrived until John Leguizamo revealed that a sixth main installment was in the works in September 2024. He dropped the update while appearing on NPR's "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!," unveiling the news in the voice of his beloved character, Sid the Sloth.
Details regarding the film's plot are being kept secret. The movie's official title and release date announcement on X revealed that "the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World!" "Boiling Point" was initially scheduled for a December 2026 release, but was pushed to make room for "Avengers: Doomsday."
The Nightingale
"The Nightingale" was a 2015 novel written by Kristin Hannah, which landed on multiple bestseller lists when it was published. The historical novel details the tale of two sisters fighting to resist the German occupation of France during World War II. Talk of an adaptation arose in 2015, but delays stalled production for nearly a decade.
When it was finally time to proceed with production, the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head, stalling things once more. Additional delays continued to impede the film's production. Finally, in 2025, the movie was picked up for development by TriStar, which slated "The Nightingale" for release on February 12, 2027. Years earlier, Dakota and Elle Fanning were attached to star.
"The Nightingale" marks the first time the two sibling actors will have the opportunity to share the screen, and they're playing sisters, so it should come easily to them. Michael Morris is in place as director, while Hannah and Dana Stevens will adapt the novel for the screen. As of writing, only the Fanning sisters are confirmed members of the cast.
Sonic the Hedgehog 4
When the first images of Sonic dropped in 2019, fans freaked out, requiring a redesign of the main character. It seemed the film was doomed to fail, but some CGI rejiggering satisfied the masses, and "Sonic the Hedgehog" went on to become one of the most successful video game adaptations ever. Two sequels followed, and the franchise has raked in nearly $1.2 billion.
A fourth entry was greenlit in December 2024, and less than a month later, it was given the release date of March 19, 2027. While the plot details remain undisclosed, it's likely the movie will pick up where the last one ended. Metal Sonic and Amy Rose appeared unvoiced in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3's" mid-credits scene, so they will probably play a significant role in the fourth film.
There haven't been any cast notices as of writing, though Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles, and James Marsden, who plays Sonic's human friend, Tom, are listed on the movie's IMDb page. Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik in the first three films, told Cinema Today he was open to returning.
The Resurrection of the Christ
When "The Passion of the Christ" blew everyone away in 2004, it became the highest-grossing domestic R-rated movie of all time. It maintained that record until 2024, losing to "Deadpool & Wolverine." "The Passion of the Christ" tells the story of Jesus's (Jim Caviezel) last days and crucifixion, ending with his resurrection as he exits his tomb.
Mel Gibson, who helmed "Passion," is back as producer and director for the sequel "The Resurrection of the Christ." The film is broken into two parts, both of which have scheduled release dates. The first will drop on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, while the second falls on Ascension Day, which will be on May 6, 2027.
Those dates were chosen to align with two important days on the Christian calendar, leaving a 40-day gap between movies. Gibson began working on the sequel in the 2010s, so fans of "Passion" have been awaiting a follow-up for years. According to the films' IMDb pages, Caviezel is returning via de-aging CGI, as is Maia Morgenstern, who plays Mary, and Francesco De Vito, who plays Peter.
Godzilla X Kong: Supernova
Legendary and Toho's Monsterverse has raked in over $2.5 billion across five films, so it's likely sequels will continue to come out so long as the cash keeps flowing. Fortunately, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" left the door open for a follow-up. That's exactly what Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures announced in May 2025.
"Godzilla X Kong: Supernova" is set for release in theaters and IMAX on March 26, 2027. The announcement teaser doesn't offer much in the way of plot, adding only tidbits of information that indicate the sighting of a titan at a Monarch workstation before emblazoning the logo (pictured). It's likely the movie will tie into previous entries and Season 2 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."
Some crew details have been revealed, including director Grant Sputore and writers David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green. The cast list includes Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Sam Neill, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, and Matthew Modine. The only plot information that's been teased suggests Kong and Godzilla will face a new, deadlier, world-ending threat than any they've faced previously.
Fast X Part 2
The "Fast and Furious" franchise has been rolling out sequels for over two decades. It seemed like it would be neverending, but according to Vin Diesel, who plays franchise lead Dom Toretto, the final installment is on its way. Diesel explained at FuelFest in June 2025 (via Entertainment Weekly), "The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of "Fast & Furious" [in] April 2027?'"
Diesel agreed on three conditions: He wanted it to return to Los Angeles, he wanted it to focus on car culture, and he wanted to see Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) return. Walker died in a car accident in 2013, and his character has primarily lived off-screen ever since. He had one notable post-mortem appearance via his brothers, Cody and Caleb, as stand-ins via CGI.
It's likely the Walker brothers will return to portray Paul for the final installment, though they aren't listed on the film's IMDb page. Several returning actors include Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang. "Fast X: Part 2" doesn't have a specific release date beyond April 2027.
The Legend of Zelda
Despite being one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time, "The Legend of Zelda" has yet to make it to the silver screen. That cinematic injustice is finally being overcome in 2027 with a feature film adaptation. "The Legend of Zelda" is coming in on the heels of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie's" worldwide take of $1.36 billion, so expectations are high.
"The Legend of Zelda" will be directed by Wes Ball, and some members of the cast have also been announced. Bo Bragason will play the titular princess, while the role of Link falls to Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Legendary Nintendo game designer Shigeru Miyamoto dropped the news on X, noting that he's looking forward to seeing them breathe life into his creations on the big screen.
Miyamoto also revealed the movie's scheduled release date of May 7, 2027. Plot details remain unknown, but there's a large library of titles to choose from, or the film could tell an entirely new story set in Hyrule. The movie will be live-action, so it deviates from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in that regard.
Star Wars: Starfighter
The "Star Wars" franchise has had its ups and downs since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. While it makes Disney plenty of cash, fan satisfaction has been mixed, but the studio isn't ending its "Star Wars" content anytime soon. There are several upcoming "Star Wars" movies and TV series in the pipeline, and in 2022, Disney revealed that Shawn Levy was working on an untitled project potentially starring Ryan Gosling.
In April 2025, Disney revealed that Levy's standalone project was titled "Star Wars: Starfighter" and later confirmed several members of the cast. Gosling is starring alongside Matt Smith, Flynn Gray, Aaron Pierre, Mia Goth, Jamael Westman, Simon Bird, Amy Adams, and Daniel Ings. The casting announcement revealed a release date of May 28, 2027.
Additionally, the reveal described the movie as original and set during a time period that had yet to be explored in the franchise. Disney dropped the news as production began ramping up in the United Kingdom. Jonathan Tropper is tasked as the film's writer, marking his first foray into a story told in a galaxy far, far away.
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Producing live-action remakes of animated films has had somewhat lackluster results for Disney – some have worked while, others haven't. but you can't say that of DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon," which obliterated the box office, pulling in over $632 million globally in 2025. Before it even came out, a sequel was already confirmed at CinemaCon in April 2025.
It seems DreamWorks knew the value of its product, and the studio's move was warranted. A release date has already been reserved, so expect to see "How to Train Your Dragon 2" in theaters on June 11, 2027. There were several notable differences between 2010's "How to Train Your Dragon" and its 2025 remake, but much of the original plot was remade in live-action, so it's likely the story of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" will mirror its 2014 counterpart. Dean DeBlois, who helmed the franchise from the start, will return as writer and director, with Gerard Butler playing Stoick, Mason Thames as Hiccup, and Nico Parker as Astrid.
Gatto
Pixar revealed a new project slated for 2027 at the 2025 Annecy Film Festival. "Gatto" (Italian for "cat") will be directed by Enrico Casarosa, who previously helmed "La Luna" and "Luca" for the studio. The movie is set in Venice, Italy, and focuses on a black cat named Nero.
Nero questions his place in the world as he owes a great debt to a mob boss, and he becomes friends with a street artist named Maya. There's no word on who might voice anyone in the film. What's so interesting about "Gatto" stems from the concept art released upon the reveal. It depicts Nero walking along the canals of Venice with a somewhat shifty look on his face.
This particular artistic style makes it seem that Pixar is combining aspects of 3D animation with traditional hand-painted 2D animation. That's not something Pixar has done before, and given the studio's history as a leading force in movie animation for over three decades, "Gatto" could change how these movies are made. "Gatto" is set for release on June 18, 2027.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Sony hasn't handled the "Spider-Man" film franchise well over the past couple of decades, but there's no denying it is killing it in the animation department. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and its sequel, "Across the Spider-Verse," have done incredibly well. They are also intensely difficult to animate, given the variety of animation styles and revisions required.
That's partly why the threequel, "Beyond the Spider-Verse," won't hit theaters until June 25, 2027, four years after its predecessor. If the previous two movies are any indication, the third will cap off the trilogy with beautiful visuals, a killer soundtrack and score, and an engrossing story filled with memorable Spider-Man characters. It will also pick up after the cliffhanger ending of the second movie.
The film was set to release a few weeks earlier, but Sony pushed it to align better with the summer break. Just about everyone previously featured is set to return, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicolas Cage, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, and many more. Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson are set to direct.
Shrek 5
It's been over 15 years since the last "Shrek" film, so you'd think news of a new entry would have fans on the edges of their seats. Unfortunately, when the news dropped, prospective viewers united online in disgust over the changes to the animation style. This mirrored similar reactions to the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" trailer, and it could have the same impact.
"Shrek 5" was set to release on December 23, 2026, but was moved to June 30, 2027. The rescheduling wasn't due to complaints about the animation. It was instead done to make room for "Avengers: Doomsday" and other big summer releases. Still, with a bit more time, it's possible the animators might tweak some things, but ultimately, the characters aged, and the style appears to reflect that.
Animation issues aside, the new film will be the fifth main title in the franchise and will see the return of the main cast. This includes Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, reprising their roles of Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, respectively. Zendaya is also attached to voice Felicia, Shrek and Fiona's teenage daughter.
A Quiet Place Part 3
Since the first film's debut in 2018, the "A Quiet Place" franchise has developed an expansive and detailed timeline. Two years after the first "A Quiet Place Part II" arrived, it was followed by a prequel movie, "A Quiet Place: Day One" in 2024. That film explores the invasion's early days and the fall of human civilization, and in 2027, "A Quiet Place Part III" will continue the story.
It's not hyperbolic to say that the "A Quiet Place" franchise has been John Krasinski's baby from the start. He starred in the first movie and also produced, co-wrote, and directed all but the prequel. On July 9, 2025, Krasinski announced on Instagram that another was on the horizon. He posted the Roman numeral "III" and a date: July 9, 2027, but there was no confusion about his post.
He will write, produce, and direct the film, which will likely continue where the second chapter ended. No plot details are known, and the only actor listed on the movie's IMDb page is Millicent Simmonds, who plays Regan Abbott, the family's daughter with hearing loss.
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
James Gunn's DCU launched with "Creature Commandos" in 2024, and in 2025, the Last Son of Krypton carried the first film, "Superman," to theaters. The movie somewhat reinterprets the Man of Steel for the 21st century, offering much for the moviegoing audience. "Superman" did remarkably well, placing the DCU on solid footing.
Before all the box office receipts were counted, Gunn revealed that the next Superman movie would be "Superman: Man of Tomorrow," seemingly taking the title from the DC Comics series from the 1990s. Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter that the treatment for the second "Superman" movie was already finished back in August 2025. The film is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027.
Gunn revealed a few plot points during a discussion with Howard Stern on September 10, 2025. He said, "It's a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat." The movie is expected to enter production in April 2026 and will likely see the return of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.
Bad Fairies
It seems to happen less often these days, but an entirely original animated musical is in the works from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation. "Bad Fairies" entered production in Summer 2025, and it has a scheduled release date of July 23, 2027. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, best known for co-creating the Tony-winning musical "Six," joined the production to write its songs.
Also on board is Isabella Summers, who will compose, score, and produce the music for "Bad Fairies." That's a lot of musical talent working behind the scenes to bring the film to life. While there's not much known about the plot of "Bad Fairies," Locksmith Animation attached a logline:
"Bad Fairies" is a subversive musical comedy set in contemporary London about a badass gang of fairies who break every rule in the book."
Megan Nicole Dong, who directed Netflix's "Centaurworld," is helming the project, which is being written by "The Guilty Feminist" podcast host, Deborah Frances-White. Since production has only just begun in London, its cast has yet to be revealed, but that information should arrive as development progresses.
Bluey: The Movie
Every new generation has its beloved children's series, so depending on when you were raised, it could be "SpongeBob Squarepants," "The Teletubbies," or a plethora of others. For kids growing up in the early 2020s, it's "Bluey," a 2018 Australian animated series created by Joe Brumm that has captured the imaginations of an entire generation (and their parents, for that matter).
The series expanded into a stage show, plenty of merchandise, and in 2027, it will receive the feature film treatment. Disney announced that "Bluey: The Movie" would arrive in theaters on August 6, 2027, but with a tweak. While the TV series is animated in 2D, "Bluey: The Movie" will be rendered in CG, so The House of Mouse isn't ending its abandonment of 2D animation with "Bluey."
Brumm is set to write and direct, which should ensure that the final product maintains the same look and feel of the series, despite the change in animation production. Melanie Zanetti is returning to voice Mum, while David McCormack will reprise his role as Dad. The voice actor behind Bluey has remained a tightly controlled secret, as she's voiced by a child.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2
"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is a massive franchise that's seen its ups and downs in terms of feature film adaptations. One movie that fans agree was a masterful addition was 2023's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." That film has a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and made nearly $182 million at the box office.
The beautifully unique animation style is captivating, and the characterizations of the TMNT are well-suited to entertain new and old fans alike. A month before the movie hit theaters, Paramount greenlit a sequel, which will feature Shredder as the main villain. This was teased in a "Mutant Mayhem" post-credits scene, so that aspect of the sequel isn't surprising.
Initially, Paramount set October 9, 2026, for the release of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2," but moved it almost a year back to September 17, 2027. Jeff Rowe is returning to direct alongside co-directors Kyler Spears and Yashar Kassai. It's likely the cast from the first film will also return with some additions, though no official casting announcements have been made as of writing.
The Batman: Part II
The long-awaited sequel to 2022's "The Batman" is making its way to theaters, but fans will have to wait until 2027 to see it. Between the first film's release and its follow-up, DC's movie universe received a complete overhaul via James Gunn's establishment of the DCU. Still, there was little doubt that a sequel would follow, but delays pushed it past its initial 2025 release date.
"The Batman Part II" finally entered pre-production in August 2025 and was announced via a Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder letter. Not much is known about "The Batman Part II," but more should trickle out soon. The film is scheduled to start shooting in Spring 2026 and will be helmed by the first movie's director, Matt Reeves.
Reeves teased in September 2024 that the sequel would be grounded and delve into Gotham City's corruption. Mattson Tomlin's script also strays away from the more fantastical elements of Batman's mythos. As of writing, the only members of the cast confirmed to return are Robert Pattinson (Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred), and Colin Farrell (Oz).
Margie Claus
While it's almost a given that each year brings at least one Christmas-themed movie to the masses, "Margie Claus" offers something different from traditional holiday fare. Notably, the film was first announced in June 2017 for a 2019 release date. It fell into development hell for years before being revived by the newly established Warner Bros. Pictures Animation for a 2027 release.
From the beginning, "Margie Claus" was a Melissa McCarthy comedy vehicle helmed by her husband and longtime collaborator Ben Falcone. While McCarthy is still attached, Falcone won't direct, having been replaced by Kirk DeMicco. The movie follows Santa's wife (McCarthy) as she searches for her husband on Christmas Eve after he goes missing, assembling a team of old reindeer to help, and, of course, save Christmas.
"Margie Claus" marks McCarthy's first foray into feature film animation, and Falcone co-wrote the script alongside Damon Jones. There's not much more known save for the casting of Tony winner Cole Escola in an unspecified role. "Margie Claus" is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2027.
Frozen III
Disney hit it big with "Frozen" in 2013, and the studio is keeping the franchise going with a threequel set for release in 2027. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the third film was being developed in February 2023 during an earnings call, but fans will have to wait until November 24, 2027, for the next installment.
Disney initially planned to release the movie in 2026, but at the D23 Expo in 2024, the studio announced that it had been delayed to 2027. The "Frozen" franchise is a huge earner for Disney, having brought in more than $2.7 billion from two films, and it's likely that "Frozen III" will continue the trend. The movies also feature incredibly catchy songs, which should keep kids singing in the back seats of cars for years to come.
There's no telling what the third film's plot will entail, but the original cast will likely return. Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Elsa (Idina Menzel) are all listed on the movie's IMDb page. It also shows Jennifer Lee and Marc Smith are returning as co-writers and directors.
Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum
Just when you thought there couldn't be anything else to squeeze out of "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, a new project surprised fans. That's what happened when, in 2024, Warner Bros. revealed that a new live-action feature film directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Peter Jackson was in development.
Initially, "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" was slated for a 2026 release, but it was rescheduled. Fans of the previous movies have plenty to look forward to, as Ian McKellen confirmed that Gandalf and Frodo from "The Lord of the Rings" would return in "The Hunt for Gollum." Unfortunately, the Gandalf actor didn't say anything else, but it's likely other familiar faces will also appear.
The film will focus on Gollum (Serkis) during the intervening years after the events of "The Hobbit" and before those of "The Lord of the Rings." That's a period of 60 years before Bilbo's 111th party and another 17 before the formation of the Fellowship, leaving plenty of stories to tell. "The Hunt for Gollum" is scheduled for December 17, 2027.
Avengers: Secret Wars
In 2026, the MCU will deliver "Avengers: Doomsday," which promises to shake things up with a massive cast, including Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom. While there are theories as to what "Doomsday" will be about, one thing that's certain is that it will lead to the events of 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars." Both films will serve as the conclusion to the MCU's Phase Six "Multiverse Saga."
There are plenty of theories about what "Secret Wars" will be about, and there's a lot of options in Marvel Comics' library to choose from. Whatever happens, if Marvel and co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo have anything to say about it, the movie will be as big, if not bigger, than "Avengers: Endgame."
Marvel consistently withholds as much information about a forthcoming production as possible, so don't expect many leaks before the premiere. That's set for December 17, 2027, which closes out the year with a massive tentpole picture that's likely to bring in a ton of cash for Disney. Much of the cast has already been confirmed. Still, there's a good chance we're in for some unexpected cameos and surprises.
Star Wars: New Jedi Order
The "Star Wars" franchise under Disney's leadership has been filled with delays and cancellations. Still, one project seems incapable of either moving forward or dying. The Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed film, which focuses on Daisy Ridley's Rey, has seen writers come and go. But despite numerous delays and production issues, the project has not been canceled.
Unfortunately, it has also failed to receive an official title or scheduled release date. Many thought it would arrive in 2026, but that seems unlikely, leaving Disney's reserved December 17, 2027 release date a potential candidate. "Star Wars: Starfighter" is already taking up the May release for 2027. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will drop in May 2026, so it's anyone's guess at this point when a Rey-focused "Star Wars" film will arrive.
Regardless, should the Rey-centered film drop in December 2027, fans have unofficially titled it "New Jedi Order," as it's about Rey establishing precisely that in the wake of the First Order's fall. Ridley has a packed schedule leading up to 2027, which can also impact the production of the next "Star Wars" saga.
Spaceballs 2
A joke in "Spaceballs" refers to a sequel called "Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money." Despite the reference, director Mel Brooks never produced a follow-up. Then, in a surprise move, in June 2025, Amazon MGM Studios posted a video of Brooks' reveal that "Spaceballs 2" was finally being made.
"The Search for More Money" could end up being the title, though this remains unknown. Also, there's no telling what the plot will involve. Sadly, two major stars from the original have since died: John Candy and Joan Rivers. But three notable leads are returning, as Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, and Brooks himself will be joined by Josh Gad, Lewis Pullman, and Keke Palmer.
Moranis pitched a sequel to Brooks in 2013 called "Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II," but it never came to fruition. Still, it's a humorous title that aligns with "Spaceball's" humor. Moranis is coming out of retirement to reprise his role as Dark Helmet, so the fans have a lot to look forward to when "Spaceballs 2" finds its way to theaters on an unspecified date in 2027.