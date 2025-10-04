The 2027 Movie Release Schedule Is Absolutely Stacked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With each passing year, Hollywood continues to up its game, releasing one big-budget film after another. This is true of 2026, which will see a new "Avengers" movie return to theaters after a seven-year hiatus that mostly focused on new series on Disney+. While there's plenty to look forward to in 2026, the following year promises to have even more for fans to enjoy.

Hollywood will churn out sequels nobody asked for and remakes of other projects, but that's not all. In addition to the usual fare, you can expect to see some surprising adaptations of popular novels, an R-rated two-part sequel that's been in development for years, and, of course, another "Avengers" movie to close out and launch a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There's even a surprise or two coming from the "Star Wars" franchise, so odds are, just about everyone will find something to enjoy in 2027. Many of the movies mentioned here are scheduled for specific release dates, but given how the industry fluctuates, these dates could change. Here are all the exciting movies to look forward to in 2027.