Upcoming Star Wars Movies & TV Shows You Need To Know About

One of the good things to come out of Disney's acquisition of the "Star Wars" franchise is a plethora of new content coming out regularly. Numerous "Star Wars" projects have arisen as a result of that acquisition, and while some in the fandom aren't happy about Disney's take on George Lucas' beloved franchise, many are. Disney has created several hit films, television shows, comics, and much more. Disney has also announced a great many new projects over the years, though not all of them have come to fruition.

Ewan McGregor hinted at the possibility of a second season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but there's no news of that actually happening. Similarly, "Star Wars: A Droid Story" seems to have fizzled out and died, with no new information posted since February 2021. While many projects have been announced and canceled, like Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi's planned films, several other remain in the works. These include new seasons of some existing Disney+ series and theatrical movies.

Disney has slowed down its releases of late, and it canceled "Star Wars: Acolyte" over low viewership and high production costs, but there are still many "Star Wars" projects on the horizon. Only a few of them have scheduled release dates, while the vast majority could be years in the making. Here's every upcoming "Star Wars" movie and TV show you can expect to see over the next few years — though you may have to wait considerably longer to enjoy some of them.