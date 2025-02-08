Upcoming Star Wars Movies & TV Shows You Need To Know About
One of the good things to come out of Disney's acquisition of the "Star Wars" franchise is a plethora of new content coming out regularly. Numerous "Star Wars" projects have arisen as a result of that acquisition, and while some in the fandom aren't happy about Disney's take on George Lucas' beloved franchise, many are. Disney has created several hit films, television shows, comics, and much more. Disney has also announced a great many new projects over the years, though not all of them have come to fruition.
Ewan McGregor hinted at the possibility of a second season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but there's no news of that actually happening. Similarly, "Star Wars: A Droid Story" seems to have fizzled out and died, with no new information posted since February 2021. While many projects have been announced and canceled, like Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi's planned films, several other remain in the works. These include new seasons of some existing Disney+ series and theatrical movies.
Disney has slowed down its releases of late, and it canceled "Star Wars: Acolyte" over low viewership and high production costs, but there are still many "Star Wars" projects on the horizon. Only a few of them have scheduled release dates, while the vast majority could be years in the making. Here's every upcoming "Star Wars" movie and TV show you can expect to see over the next few years — though you may have to wait considerably longer to enjoy some of them.
Star Wars: Andor Season 2
"Star Wars: Andor" Season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. The first season of "Andor" ended with the spark of rebellion, bringing its star character into the fold after he escaped from an Imperial prison. A post-credits scene revealed that the objects he and his fellow prisoners were building were parts of the Death Star's superlaser. This ties "Andor" in with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and is rather macabre, as it's that laser that ultimately kills Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) at the Battle of Scarif.
Like all its other projects, Disney kept the plot details out of the public eye throughout "Andor" Season 2's production. While this isn't unusual for the House of Mouse, especially for a "Star Wars" project, some information has trickled out to the fans. Disney dropped a "Coming in 2025" teaser trailer in November 2024. Unfortunately, it showed only a few shots of Season 2 while keeping much of the focus on other franchise projects like "Skeleton Crew."
What it does show is Andor potentially stealing what looks like a TIE Avenger, which comes out of "Star Wars" Legends. He also has a conversation with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). The last shot shows K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), likely after he's been reprogrammed to fight for the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire. The teaser also shows what appears to be the Ghorman Massacre, which was a significant event that sparked the galaxy to rebellion.
Star Wars: Visions Season 3
"Star Wars: Visions" is continuing its production of "Star Wars" shorts with a third volume set to drop sometime in 2025. The series has released new episodes every two years, so fans haven't had to wait too much longer than they did for Volume 2. "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 1 features plenty of lore, including a dishonorable lightsaber technique later seen in "Ahsoka." Ideally, more of the same excellent content will find its way to Disney+ when Volume 3 hits sometime in 2025.
Disney announced Volume 3 in November 2024 on X, formerly known as Twitter, providing only a title with eight international animation studio and production company logos featured beneath. Because "Star Wars: Visions" exists outside of canon, the creative teams working on the series can feature any characters and situations they choose, which worked incredibly well in the first two volumes. It's looking like the format isn't changing, and fans can expect more of the same moving forward.
Several of the companies listed in the announcement image brought their unique perspectives in creating several Volume 1 episodes, including "The Ninth Jedi," "The Twins," "The Duel," and Kinema Citrus' "The Village Bride," which Disney submitted for Oscar consideration. Until the new volume drops in 2025, it's anyone's guess what will be featured. Still, given what's already been produced, which earned "Star Wars: Visions" a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's likely fans won't be disappointed to venture off-canon once more in a galaxy far, far away.
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The next "Star Wars" feature film to hit theaters will be "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which is set to arrive on May 22, 2026. The movie is co-written by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who also directed the film. They comprise one of the greatest writing and directing teams to ever touch the franchise. The film is the culmination of every New Republic project since the first episode of "The Mandalorian." Joining Pedro Pascal as the lead, Din Djarin, are Sigourney Weaver, Jonny Coyne as an Imperial Warlord, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, and others.
Initially, the plan was to move forward with a fourth season of "The Mandalorian," but the 2023 Writers Guild of America and 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes changed Lucasfilm's plans. The focus was shifted from the small screen to a feature film, which was announced in January 2024. This means that the movie will likely take elements of Favreau and Filoni's Season 4 scripts and incorporate them into the film, which takes place soon after Season 3 ends.
Few details have emerged, but it's likely Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano will appear. Others who could show up are the Armorer (Emily Swallow), Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). While the plot is anyone's guess, it could see the Mandalorian and Grogu go up against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) alongside Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and many others from prior Disney+ series.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2
"Star Wars: Ahsoka" entered development in 2024 and is expected to begin filming in April 2025. The first season introduced numerous formerly animated characters to live-action and is set within the New Republic period. Ahsoka doesn't see herself as a Jedi, having left the Jedi Order, but she still trains Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The primary focus is on finding Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope of also locating Ezra Bridger in a galaxy far, far away.
While no release date has been revealed, it's likely "Ashoka" Season 2 will arrive sometime in 2026. Dave Filoni worked hard on the scripts for this series while also working on "The Mandalorian & Grogu," so it's reasonable to assume that "Ahsoka" Season 2 will tie into that film. Because of this speculation, the series could arrive before the movie, possibly in April 2026. Filoni described working on the show as its only writer to be challenging, but he's excited about where things will go in Season 2.
It's been rumored and heavily hinted that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) will return for Season 2. He appears in the final shot of the first season, watching over his former Padawan as a proud Force Spirit. While Christensen hasn't confirmed his return, he told Entertainment Weekly, "Look, as to whether or not we see Anakin again, I don't know. But as evidenced by that last shot of the series, he's with her in spirit, and they continue to have this connection."
Dave Filoni's New Republic-era film
Dave Filoni is responsible for much of the franchise as Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer, and in addition to the many shows he's developed, he's also working on "The Mandalorian & Grogu." Jon Favreau is taking the helm on that project, but Filoni has his own directing chair in an upcoming New Republic-era movie. Filoni's untitled "Star Wars" project will focus on the New Republic, tying together the interconnected stories featured in "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ahsoka," and others.
Filoni spoke of his writing efforts in a discussion with John Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in June 2024. "Because I've been writing ["Ahsoka" Season 2], things have clicked, and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go. I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit; I'm very excited about it for that picture. I'm excited about the potential of just doing it."
In 2023, Filoni described his forthcoming film project as a culmination of everything he'd done before in the New Republic period, which is a lot of content. He told Empire, "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea — a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening." Unfortunately, outside of Filoni's comments, not much is known about the actual substance of the project or when it will be released. Given the current schedule, it wouldn't be until 2027 or beyond.
Rey Skywalker Sequel
One of the biggest announcements pertaining to future "Star Wars" projects is a new film and potential trilogy set around the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ends with Rey adopting the famous surname as her own after she buries Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa's (Carrie Fisher) lightsabers on Tatooine at the Lars homestead. This didn't endear Rey to a good chunk of the fandom, though it closed the door on the Skywalker Saga by honoring the legacy that name represents.
Despite fan backlash, Lucasfilm is moving forward with the character, and in 2023, it was announced that Ridley would be back in a standalone film. The film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will be titled "New Jedi Order," and will feature Rey leading a new group of Jedi trainees 15 years after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker." Ridley described the project during an appearance on AlloCiné, calling it "A fantastic exploration of the "Star Wars" world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a different direction."
The film appeared to be on hold for some time, but in January 2025, The Hollywood Reporter announced that "Oceans 12" scribe George Nolfi was tapped to write. He's the fourth person to take on the task, and script delays are a major reason for the slowed production. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in November 2024 that Rey was slated to appear in more than one project. Of course, almost no details of these projects have leaked, and it appears there may be some internal disagreements on how to feature the character.
Simon Kinberg's new Star Wars trilogy
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey Skywalker standalone film ran into friction during development when it was announced that Simon Kinberg would helm a new trilogy. This is where disagreements over how to feature Rey arose, and while nothing is confirmed, it's possible that Rey will appear in Kinberg's trilogy as well. After the announcement, Lucasfilm disputed the notion that Kinberg's trilogy would continue the Skywalker Saga, which came to a close at the end of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
That film left Rey as the last Jedi in the galaxy, taking the Skywalker name to honor Luke and Leia. There are two "Star Wars" movies slated for release on December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, so it's possible Kinberg's first film will fill the 2027 date, as "New Jedi Order" seems a more likely candidate for the earlier slot. Neither film's release date has been set in stone, as they're both in early stages of development.
The details of what it's about are known to only a handful of insiders working on it. Kinberg isn't new to the "Star Wars" franchise, having worked with Lucasfilm on "Star Wars: Rebels" and as a consultant on "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," so he brings a lot of knowledge to the table. Given the possibility of featuring Rey as a lead, the films could center around the students of her newly established Jedi Order — though this is speculation.
Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie
In November 2022, Deadline revealed that Shawn Levy would develop a "Star Wars" film. Levy worked with Disney as the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine," so it's unsurprising he'd get the keys to a galaxy far, far away after that film's success, though the announcement came prior to its release. "Deadpool & Wolverine's" popularity likely cemented Levy's involvement because in January 2025, new details emerged, including casting information.
Deadline dropped the news that Ryan Gosling was in talks for Levy's forthcoming "Star Wars" movie, which had been in development for over two years by that point. Gosling has been killing it in Hollywood of late, with a stellar performance in 2023's "Barbie" that earned him an Academy Award nomination. While there aren't any details for fans to sink their teeth into, it's been confirmed that Levy's film will have nothing to do with the Skywalker Saga, nor will it be the start of a new trilogy or saga.
Instead, Levy is directing a standalone film, which could feature anyone and anything — little is known as of January 2025. Levy hasn't revealed much about the film's plot or where it fits within the timeline, but in speaking with John Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, he said, "I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves."
James Mangold's Jedi Origins film
James Mangold will direct a new "Star Wars" film set before the events of the Skywalker Saga. That film is unofficially titled "Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi" and it's set millennia before "Star Wars: A New Hope." Instead of focusing on an already established Jedi Order, the film will center around the discovery of the Force, so it's probably going to feature the beginning of the Order and how it came into focus.
In a discussion with MovieWeb, Mangold spoke about the project, which is unencumbered by existing lore. "The 'Star Wars' movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known 'Star Wars' movie takes place. It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."
The setting gives Mangold the freedom he desires to make something entirely new. It's unlikely the more toxic side of the fandom would have much to complain about, since it has nothing to do with the Skywalkers. The director will enjoy a freedom no other has had in the franchise, outside of George Lucas, allowing him to tell the story in his own way. It's unclear when the movie will be released, but filming is set to begin sometime in 2025, which might put it in line for Disney's December 17, 2027 release date.
Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
Of the future "Star Wars" projects, none have been as up in the air as Patty Jenkins' "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron." The film was announced in 2020 with a Christmas 2023 release date. "Rogue Squadron" is based on the group of the same name first introduced in a Nintendo 64 game in 1998. Wedge Antilles (Denis Lawson) established the squadron during the time of the Original Trilogy, but the film was placed on hold for some time.
Jenkins discussed her account of what happened with "Rogue Squadron" and how it relates to "Wonder Woman 3." Essentially, she took a step back from Lucasfilm to focus on the threequel, but the failure of "Wonder Woman 1984" eliminated the film entirely. That freed up Jenkins' time to work on a script for "Rogue Squadron," which appears to be moving forward. Still, the director cautioned in a post on X that nothing was guaranteed, and "Rogue Squadron" was still only a possibility until it completed the development process.
In March 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jenkins was back on the project, developing the script. At the time, Jenkins spoke on the "Talking Pictures" podcast, explaining, "I now owe a draft of 'Star Wars.' So we will see what happens there. Who knows? ... They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing "Rogue Squadron." We'll see what happens. We need to get it to where we're both super happy with it."