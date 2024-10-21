Nobody Knows Who Voices Bluey - And There's A Good Reason Why
Bluey has taken the whole world by storm, and even adults love her adventures — but you'll probably never know who gives voice to her, or her kid sister Bingo on her titular animated series. The reasons as to how and why are fascinating, and they all have to do with protecting the people behind the wagging tails and spotted countenances of Bluey and her family.
It's a surprising move for such an innocently positive show — and, it turns out, a gesture toward keeping that innocent positivity alive for the people who work on the program. That still leaves a whole bunch of questions behind, however. Why are the identities of Bluey's voice actor and others kept a secret? Why is the show such a huge pop culture phenomenon? And who voices the adults who populate Bluey's world? Here's all the information you need to keep abreast of the wild, wonderful world of the world's first dog family.
Bluey: The kids' show that makes parents cry explained
"Bluey" is an animated series centered around Bluey Heeler, an imaginative blue heeler puppy. Bluey lives in a small house with her mother, Chili, her father, Bandit, and her little sister Bingo. They have a large extended family and a close circle of friends. Many of the episodes revolve around some game or activity that Bluey has made up, usually an imaginative bit of play that has her pretending to be someone else. Other episodes have her attending to growing-up business like going to the movies and attending a wedding.
Though it's aimed at young children, the show has managed to gain a cult following among grown-ups for its emotional storytelling, wise in-jokes that only adult "Bluey" viewers would get, and its colorful sense of humor. Because it manages to cast a bittersweet, nostalgic eye back on the joys of being young and has a number of subplots for its grown-up characters, even singletons who don't have kids have begun tuning in to the short animated mini-epics. Plenty of episodes, including "The Sign," have even emotionally destroyed parents and adults, and one was even banned for being a little too grown-up. But no matter how much attention "Bluey" gets, some things about its production remain a well-guarded secret.
Why the actors who voice Bluey and Bingo are a well-kept secret
Why don't we know who voices Bluey? Because she — and all of the other child characters on the series — are voiced by actual children, and their identities are being kept private to ensure their security. While it's not unique to use child actors to voice kid characters — multiple "Peanuts" animated productions have used real children to voice the characters, for example — it appears that the kids who work on "Bluey" aren't professional actors. They are, per "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm, related to members of the show's production staff.
At least one adult member of the cast approves of this choice. "I think that was so clever and I'm so happy that, not knowing how big the show would be, they had the foresight to do it. In the long term, I think that protecting young people is so important in this industry," Chili's voice actor, Melanie Zanetti, told KidSpot. But who are the other actors who comprise the show's voice cast?
Who makes up the rest of the Bluey voice cast?
The adult voice cast of "Bluey" is comprised of an interesting gallery of actors. David McCormack, who plays Bandit, is primarily a musician; he performs with the band Custard and has worked as a composer on multiple series and films. He also voiced Orbo in "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake." Melanie Zanetti plays Chili; during her prolific career, she has played Orla in "The Bureau of Magical Things," Jo in "Headcount," and Karla in "Love and Monsters."
Dan Brumm, the brother of "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm, voices Uncle Stripe; radio star Myf Warhurst plays Trixie, his wife. Meg Washington is Calypso, Bluey's teacher; she, too, is mainly a musician. Chris Brumm, Dan Brumm's mother, fittingly voices the girls' nan on their maternal side. Aussie TV star Patrick Brammall — best known for the "The Moodys" franchise — plays Bandit's older brother Rad. Claudia O'Doherty is Rad's bride Frisky — O'Doherty was part of the ensemble for "Inside Amy Schumer" and is a part of the casts of Netflix's "Love" and Peacock's "Killing It." Hopefully, the show's cast will only grow even more prodigious with time.