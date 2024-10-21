Nobody Knows Who Voices Bluey - And There's A Good Reason Why

Bluey has taken the whole world by storm, and even adults love her adventures — but you'll probably never know who gives voice to her, or her kid sister Bingo on her titular animated series. The reasons as to how and why are fascinating, and they all have to do with protecting the people behind the wagging tails and spotted countenances of Bluey and her family.

It's a surprising move for such an innocently positive show — and, it turns out, a gesture toward keeping that innocent positivity alive for the people who work on the program. That still leaves a whole bunch of questions behind, however. Why are the identities of Bluey's voice actor and others kept a secret? Why is the show such a huge pop culture phenomenon? And who voices the adults who populate Bluey's world? Here's all the information you need to keep abreast of the wild, wonderful world of the world's first dog family.