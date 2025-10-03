The 12 Best Dexter Villains, Ranked

"Dexter" may be all about Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) life as a member of law enforcement trying to hide his own dark urges to kill, but it's also about the killers he stops. His version of vigilante justice involves channeling his need to kill by murdering those who escape the legal system. He tracks them down, only acting once he's sure they are responsible for the murders he thinks they are. It's a bit of a warped way to view the world, but it works for him. Until the end of "Dexter: New Blood," when he finally gets caught. Then it all gets ... really complicated.

That said, he's not the villain of the show, despite seeming like it. He encounters plenty of serial killers, even in his workplace, that are true villains for a number of reasons. Some are killers worse than him, trying to start an apocalypse or reproduce their first murder. Others had a direct impact on Dexter's life, whether that's manipulating who he is, or trying to kill his son. There's plenty to choose from, but, from worst to best, these are the best villains Dexter faces in the franchise.