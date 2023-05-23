How Rome Helped Ray Stevenson Land His Role In Dexter

The late Ray Stevenson was one of those actors who you recognized the moment you saw him. However, unlike action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, each person knows him from a different role that endeared him to our hearts. You may remember him as Dagonet from Antoine Fuqua's darker version of "King Arthur." Or maybe you know him as Frank Castle in 2008's "Punisher: War Zone." More recently, he fought alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Volstagg.

Stevenson wasn't only a hulking action star on the big screen. He also appeared as a strong warrior and deadly opponent in many TV series. He was the famous pirate Black Beard in "Black Sails." He appeared as Othere in "Vikings." And he even lent his talents to the "Star Wars" universe as the voice of Gar Saxon in "Rebels" and "Clone Wars." He is also set to appear in "Ahsoka" as Baylan Skoll.

Two of his more prominent TV roles were in "Rome" as Titus Pullo and Isaak Sirko in Season 7 of "Dexter." While those two characters are very different, they share an interesting connection as the latter series showrunner, Scott Buck, was a writer on the former and got Stevenson the role.