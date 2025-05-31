Who Is The Ice Truck Killer In Dexter?

"Dexter" may have featured a lot of memorable serial killers — including its protagonist – but none of them attracted as much attention as the Ice Truck Killer. Absolutely committed to his villainy, Brian Moser (Christian Camargo) offs at least 20 people while using the identity of Rudy Cooper, before Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) kills him during the first season. As with many of his other murders, Dexter slaughters the Ice Truck Killer in the same exact manner that Moser slayed his own victims — slitting his throat and tilting him upside down to allow his blood to drip free until he bleeds to death.

Yet in an even more shocking twist, Brian turns out to be Dexter's biological brother. He, too, witnessed their mother meeting a grisly fate at the hands of Santos Jimenez (Tony Amendola). But Brian is not sheltered and taught the worth of justice by a Harry Morgan (James Remar) kind of figure. Instead, his impulse to follow his dark passenger and kill others isn't given any sense of moral or ethical boundaries. He kills because he enjoys it, because he thinks it's fun — and because he wants to lead Dexter back down the same dark road he's chosen.

Brian's dreams of becoming a serial killing dream team with his little brother, however, are ultimately stymied forever. Dexter wants no part of who his older brother has become, even though he loves him. Because of Brian's heinous crimes, he sentences the man to death, stifling his own feelings on the matter. Naturally, though, nothing in the world of "Dexter" is ever simple.