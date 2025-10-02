12 Best TV Shows Like Upload

Humans have long been obsessed with trying to cheat death, and that obsession has manifested in countless works of fiction that involve solving what is perhaps life's only truly unsolvable problem. In the Greg Daniels-created Prime Video series "Upload," death is skirted by way of a dying person being able to transfer their consciousness into an avatar that can live on in a virtual world with other people's avatars. Just like in the living world, money and influence decide the quality of the virtual world you get to live in, as well as the perks you can enjoy during your digital afterlife. Those issues get at the central conflict of "Upload," and it is revealed that the virtual afterlife — and the people who run it — might not actually have their clients' best interests at heart.

While various aspects of "Upload" are unique, its overarching premise certainly isn't. There have been multiple TV shows over the years that involve using technology to blur the lines between life and death. Some balance humor and drama the way "Upload" does, while others go much further in one of those directions. Taking the tech angle out of the equation, there are also a number of shows that follow living characters interacting with dead ones in some manner. Both varieties of life and death TV shows are recommended here, as are shows that don't necessarily deal with the death angle at all but connect to "Upload" by their subgenre, their vibe, or, in a few cases, sharing a key creative figure.