Black Mirror Episodes That Freakishly Predicted Technology's Future

"Black Mirror," the horror anthology series by Charlie Brooker, is a look at the dark side of technology and the effects it may have on our lives. For the most part, each episode presents us with a futuristic form of technology, then follows that innovation to its darkest conclusion. While not every episode is a masterpiece, "Black Mirror" is an Easter egg-packed thrill ride that, at its best, does what its title promises, holding up a looking glass to human nature in the form of a digital screen.

Since the first season of the series debuted in 2011, "Black Mirror" has earned comparisons to "The Twilight Zone" for its ability to tell disturbing morality tales that expose what darkness lies beneath the surface of our supposedly civilized society. The series is sometimes accused of being too cynical in its assessment of human nature, but that critique is not always accurate. At its most potent, "Black Mirror" not only highlights the dangers of a particular technology but also points out the incentives that might lead someone to misuse it.

For that reason, "Black Mirror" has sometimes succeeded in predicting technological trends well before they enter the mainstream. So from microtransactions to smart speakers, here are the "Black Mirror" episodes that most accurately predicted the future.