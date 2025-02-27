TV Shows That Will Never Be Completed

Television is a constantly shifting landscape of entertainment. Shows come and go with the simple passage of time, but they also come and go for any number of other reasons beyond reaching a natural end point. Whether it's due to low ratings, a weird time slot, a streaming service's executive decisions, or a combination of all three, TV shows leave too soon all the time, and some of them leave a lot of unfinished business on the table.

Fortunately, in an age of many different TV venues, some of those shows get a second chance at closing out their story, even if it might take a few years. Then there are those shows that, despite a clear fan following and an expectation of more story, just never had an opportunity to wrap things up. Some of them are outright classics, some of them are huge hits, others are cult shows that never got enough time to grow into what they could have been. However they got here, here are 12 beloved shows that, for one reason or another, will never be completed.