The Real Reason Henry Cavill Left The Witcher After Three Seasons

The original plan for "The Witcher" at Netflix was for the show to run for seven seasons. Not only will it end after five seasons, but it will do so with a different actor leading the line. Liam Hemsworth will take the place of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia starting with the upcoming fourth season, which debuts on October 30, 2025. Cavill was originally committed to making seven seasons of "The Witcher," so what changed? "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to," showrunner Lauren Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 4 drop, adding, "And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."

The fan reaction to Hemsworth taking the place of Cavill was vocal, to say the least. Many are still of the opinion that "The Witcher" should have ended after Season 3. To his credit, Cavill released a statement soon after the change was announced heralding Hemsworth's arrival and calling him a "fantastic" actor. "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," he wrote on Instagram. "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find." Cavill was cordial, but his statement did little to stop the backlash, with many fans hitting the eject button on "The Witcher" following the recast news.