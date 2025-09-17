5 Reasons Why The Witcher Should Have Ended After Season 3

"The Witcher" Season 4 slashes its way onto Netflix on October 30, 2025. Liam Hemsworth takes over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as he marks a new chapter in the popular fantasy drama based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. There's been a lot of debate about this recasting, with some fans thinking the show should be renamed to "The Switcher," but it's time everyone says the quiet part out loud: "The Witcher" should have ended after Season 3.

With every series, there comes a point when the fandom knows it's all downhill from here. This doesn't mean the network/streaming service/executives agree with the sentiment, but anyone with a pair of eyes and a functional brain knows the glory days are well and truly behind them. None of the previous seasons of "The Witcher" feature in the overall top 10 most popular shows on Netflix, and the likelihood of Season 4 changing this is slim to none. In fact, all signs point to it getting worse — unless viewers hate-watch the entire season on the first day and turn it into a mega-hit. Stranger things have happened, but don't hold your breath.

We're among those who believe "The Witcher" shouldn't have bothered coming back for Season 4 at all, and here's why.