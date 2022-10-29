Henry Cavill Fans Are Hitting The Eject Button On The Witcher After The Recast News

Netflix's "The Witcher" has been a firm fan favorite since first hitting screens in December 2019. Following hot on the heels of HBO's "Game of Thrones," the show has a strong cult following among fantasy-drama fans. The premiere season was a smash hit, but "The Witcher" Season 2 proved gold for the streaming platform. Per Variety, it clocked up "462.5 million hours of view-time," placing it on Netflix's "most-viewed TV shows of all time list."

Things have grown from there. "The Witcher" Season 3 went the extra mile, managing to wrap filming despite tough times during COVID-19. "What a season this has been! I just want to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot," lead actor Henry Cavill wrote on the show's official Twitter account. "Hopefully, you can all get some well-deserved rest."

Undoubtedly, one of the show's main draws is Cavill, who provides both eye candy and action thrills in his role of Geralt of Rivia. So, when the actor shocked fans by announcing on his Instagram that he was exiting the show and being replaced by Liam Hemsworth, the reaction was less than ecstatic. In fact, Cavill fans are hitting the eject button on "The Witcher" after the recast news.