Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot: Every Confirmed Detail So Far

As noted above, Chad Stahelski will be directing the film from a script written by Michael Finch, best known for his work on "John Wick: Chapter 4" — which Stahelski also directed. Stahelski has been giving regular updates to the press as to what the movie will look like, and has had nothing but high praise for Henry Cavill. "Henry obviously has the physicality, but that doesn't mean a whole lot if you can't also carry the empathy of a character that's lived 500 years, and I needed somebody who could do both," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The character's arc spans hundreds of years and he becomes many different personalities, all of which extend the timeline of his emotional growth."

All the director needed to do was meet Cavill to realize he was the one, which proved to be an easy challenge. "Henry was immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul," Stahelski said. "He had this combination I was fascinated by." He also noted that Cavill has a special something extra, as well. "The other thing you could see was his genuineness — he really loves the property and loves what he believes he can do with it, and when an actor has that level of passion, you're going to get something unique. And finally ... after 10 minutes you're just like: 'He's cool, I want to hang out with this guy,'" he concluded.