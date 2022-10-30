Henry Cavill Was Originally Commited To The Witcher For 7 Seasons. What Went Wrong?

On Saturday, October 29, fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" received news so shocking that many are already hitting the eject button on the series altogether: Henry Cavill will no longer be playing our favorite gruff monster-slaying hero, Geralt of Rivia, from Season 4 onwards.

What is arguably one of the most lamentable aspects of Cavill's departure is that not only has he interpreted the role thus far with commendable commitment, but also, the actor's love and admiration for the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski has always inhabited every aspect of his performance. As Cavill has stated in numerous interviews (per YouTube), he was a die-hard fan of first the video games, and then the books, and his passion for the source material undeniably contributed to him embodying the character so soulfully. According to the BBC, there was a moment years ago when Cavill thought he had not gotten the role, and he said this left him feeling, in his words, "crushed."

However, since becoming Geralt, Cavill has been passionately outspoken about his steadfast dedication to playing the white-haired witcher. Due to this, no one could've guessed that Cavill would ever be willing to pass the role on to someone else.

Henry Cavill and Geralt of Rivia seemed like a match made in fantasy heaven. So, what went wrong?