Invincible Season 3 Review: Prime Video's Superhero Cartoon Returns With One Issue

There's an easy way to review "Invincible" Season 3, and there's a hard way. The easy review: it's more "Invincible." If you liked the first two seasons, you'll like this new one — and if you're an adult who likes superheroes and animation, why wouldn't you like "Invincible"?

Prime Video's adaptation of the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman, Corey Walker, and Ryan Ottley consistently hits the sweet spot between classic heroics and darker deconstructive takes on the genre; it can be as shocking and disturbing as "The Boys" while still having the heart of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." It embraces the weird and wacky elements of superhero comics — pretty much every DC or Marvel character has their "Invincible" equivalent — but it's able to handle its character drama with the utmost seriousness. The action is awesome, the voice cast is one of the best in the business, and each episode makes you want to see what comes next. In the six episodes screened for critics of the eight-episode season, Season 3 offers more of all that, and even if the shape of the story arc isn't quite as clear as the previous seasons, you'll still be hyped to see where things are heading.

The hard way to review "Invincible" Season 3 is to try to talk about anything that happens in it. Prime Video's "Do Not Reveal" lists for each episode of Season 3 cover basically every major plot point — including, oddly enough, some points already revealed in the season's trailer. If everything's a "spoiler," how much can a review say? Let's attempt to talk about where things are heading without giving too much away.