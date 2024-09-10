The 5 Worst Iron Man Armors, Ranked
Even superheroes can have off days. In the case of Tony Stark, this can result in some seriously awkward design choices that he then has to go out and fight crime with. While Tony tends to have a fairly decent knack for making his Iron Man armor extremely powerful, and his eye for visual design is generally on par with his engineering skills, he's created so many Iron Man armors over the years that there's bound to be a few duds in the mix.
Tony is a futurist, and he's been known to turn his greatest weaknesses into powers. As such, he constantly experiments with his designs — which means that every so often, Iron Man ends up with armor that flat out doesn't work, looks ridiculous, or simply seems like a significant downgrade from his previous armored suits. Here's a look at the five Iron Man armors that make up the lowest of the low in Tony's otherwise impressive arsenal.
The Ruins Armor
There's one Marvel story that would ruin the MCU if Disney ever chose to adapt it, because it takes many of Marvel's favorite heroes and brings their stories to the worst possible conclusion. Writer Warren Ellis' "Ruins" delivers a tragic and villainous take on Iron Man in the shape of Earth-9591 Anthony Stark, an embittered tech mogul who's grievously injured under mutant telepath Charles Xavier's dictatorial presidency. In retaliation, he constructs the Iron Man armor and forms the Avengers as a secessionist terrorist group that aims to make California independent.
It's rough stuff, but not as rough as this Iron Man's armor. While the timeline and the armor's general look implies that this is the Earth-9591 version of Tony's first sleek Model 2 armor, the "Ruins" version doesn't seem to offer much in the way of power and defense. In fact, this Stark and his Avengers team die when the military shoots their Quinjet down with a missile, with the cover of the first "Ruins" issue heavily implying that Stark is aboard and wearing his armor at the time.
This kind of thing seems like something that many other Iron Man armors would shrug off with little issue. Such an unceremonious end is very much in line with most superhero fates in "Ruins," and it also proves that the Earth-9591 Iron Man armor is among the weakest Stark showings in the multiverse.
Tony Stark's first MCU suit
Homebrewed as it may be, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) first Iron Man armor is a special moment in Iron Man's entire MCU timeline. Tony cobbles together the Mark I armor after the Ten Rings terrorist group takes him captive, and while it looks like an unwieldy metal shop Halloween project, there's no denying that it gets the job done. With its power and bulletproof metal sheets, Tony is able to overpower his captors with relative ease. This Mark I armor even features rudimentary versions of later Iron Man benchmark weapons, as the suit's flamethrowers and missile launchers telegraph Tony's future armors' repulsor beams and assorted weapon systems.
That being said, the fact that Tony is forced to create the armor from salvaged parts and construct it in a way that prevents his captors from figuring out what he's doing imposes some extreme limitations on Mark I. Its mobility and weapons are a joke compared to every other MCU Iron Man armor, and it even breaks down mid-flight after Tony takes off, causing him to plummet to the ground from a dangerous height. While it's an instrumental suit that both saves Tony's life and plants the idea of armored superhero antics in his head, it's painfully obvious that the Mark I armor pales in comparison to virtually every other Iron Man suit.
The Stealth Armor
When you think of Iron Man, you don't necessarily associate him with stealth. After all, the man is famous for flying around in a colorful metal suit — and when he's not wearing it, Tony Stark's one of the most famous people in the world. Still, this doesn't stop Tony from creating Iron Man Armor Model 7, aka the Stealth Armor.
A black armored suit that for some reason is equipped with less-than-stealthy glowing red eye and mouth openings, the Stealth Armor boasts a number of methods for dodging radar and sonar detection, all sorts of spy devices, and even a rudimentary chameleon-like camouflage ability. What it doesn't have, however, is durability ... or any weapons, for that matter. As such, Tony is effectively trying to be stealthy in a clunky suit of armor that can't protect him, without any way of defending himself if he's detected. Maybe he should just leave the spy stuff to Black Widow.
Model CE1
Most Iron Man armors on this list are fairly early models that come before Tony Stark gets the basic elements reliably right and can focus on flexing with things like Celestial Hulkbuster Armors. Despite debuting in 1996, Model CE1 is technically another one of these early attempts for reasons that will soon become apparent. However, compared to the suits that came before and after, it's simply a huge design misstep — a busy, scowling monstrosity that combines many of the worst aspects of overwrought 1990s character design, and makes the usually sleek and well-kitted hero look like one of his own armor-wielding villains.
Also known as the Prometheum Armor, this particular suit is part of the "Heroes Reborn" event that whisks Earth's mightiest heroes to a plane of existence known as Counter-Earth, temporarily rebooting them. This means it's effectively an amnesiac Tony's first attempt at creating an Iron Man suit that also ends up doubling as an iron lung to keep the grievously injured hero alive. These things explain the clunkiness and heavy life support system vibe of the design, which pales in comparison to most other Iron Man suits. Fortunately, Tony soon moved to more aesthetically pleasing designs, and the Prometheum Armor went to Tony's Counter-Earth friend Rebel O'Reilly.
The Nose Armor
1965's Iron Man Armor Model 3 starts out as one of the most classic-looking Iron Man designs and introduces Tony Stark's famous repulsor rays. However, at one point its face plate also features one of the most absurd design decisions in the character's multi-storied history, as Tony replaces the traditional smooth Iron Man faceplate with one that features a prominent nose. The end result is ... curious, to say the least. The nose didn't last long, and Marvel seems somewhat aware of how dumb it looked: An enemy-controlled nose armor makes a cameo in an episode of the "Ultimate Spider-Man" cartoon, where Tony handwaves its design as a phase.
Interestingly, Iron Man's temporary nose was actually born from a misunderstanding between Stan Lee and Marvel's editors. Writer and artist Kurt Busiek has shared the story in a thread on X, previously known as Twitter. Busiek explained that Lee came across a new artist's Iron Man art and pointed out that the character's eyes were so closely pressed to the smooth mask there was no room for a nose underneath. "'Where's his nose?' Stan asked," Busiek wrote. "The editors he was talking to did not take this to mean 'The eyes shouldn't be drawn that far forward,' but 'Iron Man should have a nose.' So they gave him a nose."