The 5 Worst Iron Man Armors, Ranked

There's one Marvel story that would ruin the MCU if Disney ever chose to adapt it, because it takes many of Marvel's favorite heroes and brings their stories to the worst possible conclusion. Writer Warren Ellis' "Ruins" delivers a tragic and villainous take on Iron Man in the shape of Earth-9591 Anthony Stark, an embittered tech mogul who's grievously injured under mutant telepath Charles Xavier's dictatorial presidency. In retaliation, he constructs the Iron Man armor and forms the Avengers as a secessionist terrorist group that aims to make California independent.

It's rough stuff, but not as rough as this Iron Man's armor. While the timeline and the armor's general look implies that this is the Earth-9591 version of Tony's first sleek Model 2 armor, the "Ruins" version doesn't seem to offer much in the way of power and defense. In fact, this Stark and his Avengers team die when the military shoots their Quinjet down with a missile, with the cover of the first "Ruins" issue heavily implying that Stark is aboard and wearing his armor at the time.

This kind of thing seems like something that many other Iron Man armors would shrug off with little issue. Such an unceremonious end is very much in line with most superhero fates in "Ruins," and it also proves that the Earth-9591 Iron Man armor is among the weakest Stark showings in the multiverse.