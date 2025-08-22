The 10 Best Shows On HBO Max Right Now
HBO Max solved a problem for HBO by getting a whole new wave of streaming customers who previously hadn't been able to stomach the premium channel purchase, and it's able to offer exclusive access to one of the most critically-praised and audience-beloved troves of TV content. Not everything from HBO is gold (Just go ahead and scroll past "The Idol"), and not everything appeals to both audiences and critics (plenty of shows were cancelled for stupid reasons — look no further than "Deadwood"), but HBO has a very impressive rate of success with its shows, which are often creative risks.
Whether good or bad, HBO shows like "Game of Thrones," "Euphoria," and many more have dominated pop culture and the attention of critics. This list will cover HBO's most consistent creative successes. Many of these shows flew under the radar — some are still technically flying, and some have grown into enormous successes in every arena by which to measure value. Most importantly, these are the projects that have remained consistent over a long period of time or been simply too good over a short one to miss.
The Sopranos
Any list of the best television offerings from HBO Max would be incomplete without the addition of "The Sopranos." Largely credited with spawning the last two decades' worth of prestige television (along with "The Wire," slightly less notably), "The Sopranos" is considered one of the best, most complete stories ever told on screen. Today, HBO Max is filled with shows that have produced some of the best and worst television that HBO has ever seen. A lack of consistent quality is one of the easiest ways to ruin a legacy (people will be discussing what went wrong with "Game of Thrones" for many years to come), but "The Sopranos" has always been a show that feels delivered with care and precision.
Sure, there are ups and downs in "The Sopranos," but none of them feel wildly off key, and that's thanks in part to the strong helmsmanship of James Gandolfini, who plays the show's titular protagonist, Tony Soprano. A family man and cutthroat killer, Tony Soprano was one of the first antiheroes that TV audiences got to know, and without him, TV would never have brought us characters like "Breaking Bad's" Walter White (Bryan Cranston) or even "Killing Eve's" Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The HBO brand is synonymous with quality and prestige, and that's largely because "The Sopranos" is just really, really good.
Cast: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli
Creator: David Chase
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 6
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 92%
The Rehearsal
In the same way that "The Sopranos" revolutionized scripted television, it seems that "The Rehearsal" is well on its way to revolutionizing unscripted content. "The Rehearsal" is a difficult show to encompass in a description, but it generally takes the form of a documentary-style show that follows comedian Nathan Fielder as he attempts to help people practice for stressful situations. Fielder's team can replicate an entire bar on his the show's soundstage, and in Season 2 he and his team create multiple copies of one subject's apartment living room. Fielder is demonstrably nervous about most social interactions, and seems to be trying to give himself and others the kind of preparation he's always wanted through "The Rehearsal."
Fielder is an experimental comedian known for a commitment to the bit that is so somber, the viewer is forced to question whether there even is a bit. And with this quality in mind, he's managed to create a show that feels different from everything else on television. How real is Nathan Fielder's "The Rehearsal?" Well, even though the various people involved in the show can confirm their identities, the only person who actually understands the true purpose of the show is Fielder himself, and he's never been particularly forthcoming about his creative process. In everything he does for the show, Fielder's process is meticulous and unabashed, and he constantly seeks to push the envelope. "The Rehearsal" breaks every standard rule of media ethics, but some rules might need to be broken in order to account for a new era of media literacy from audiences.
Cast: Nathan Fielder
Creator: Nathan Fielder
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 2 (and going)
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 96%
Hacks
"Hacks" is another obvious inclusion on this list: It's easily one of the crown jewels in HBO's current slate of programming and probably the most compelling comedy the network has ever aired. "Hacks" star Jean Smart gave one of TV's best 2024 performances as Deborah Vance, a sharp, charismatic comedian with much more to give than society is usually willing to accept from a woman over 40. With the help of her on-and-off writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), her agents Kayla (Megan Stalter) and Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), and a sizable entourage, Deborah manages to take back the promise of her younger career that fell to ruin when her sister took up with her husband.
One of the downsides of a comedy like "Hacks," one with characters experiencing a hefty bit of dramatic strain, is that it won't make a viewer laugh as frequently as a more traditional comedy. The relationship between Ava and Deborah is complex and the central dynamic of the show tends to be more serious than playful. Both Ava and Deborah are deeply flawed individuals, particularly when it comes to their ability to appreciate the people in their lives and show affection. For a 30-minute "comedy" to reach notable emotional depths, every second of levity needs to be pitch-perfect, and "Hacks" has yet to fail. From Robbie Hoffman's recent addition as Jimmy and Kayla's opinionated assistant to the acerbic wit of Deborah and Ava when they're zeroing in on the same target, "Hacks" continues to offer great laughs as well as surprising tears.
Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs
Creator(s): Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 4 (and counting)
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 99%
Doom Patrol
Despite the best efforts of mental health professionals and anti-ableism activists everywhere, there are still few things more alienating for a person than looking or inadvertently acting different from everyone else. It is this universally feared circumstance — being considered a "freak" — that serves a lot of the initial emotion and action in "Doom Patrol," an under-appreciated TV show that adapts a DC superhero team by the same name. The Doom Patrol includes Robotman a.k.a Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), whose brain sits inside a clunky robot; Elasti-girl a.k.a. Rita Farr (April Bowlby), whose body's cellular structure is destabilized by exposure to a gaseous chemical; Negative Man a.k.a. Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), who is radioactive and forced to permanently wrap himself in bandages; Crazy Jane a.k.a. Kay Challis (Diane Guerrero), who has 64 distinct, super-powered personalities; and Cyborg a.k.a. Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), a character that fans might recognize from that little movie "Justice League."
Larry's character arc is particularly moving, as it explores the shame he felt as a gay man in the 1950s as well as the shame he feels in the present over his physical self, but "Doom Patrol" freely gives all of its protagonists tenderness, respect, and the wry teasing of a dear friend. Thankfully for fans of the cult hit, the show's creators — Jeremy Carver ("Being Human") and acclaimed comic book writer Geoff Johns — were able to give the show a final season to wrap everything up and give all of their characters a beautiful, thoughtful ending. This show is a testament to the human spirit, the spiritual magnificence of found family, and all of the incredible weirdness that can (and maybe should!) come from a superhero story.
Cast: Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby
Creator(s): Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 4
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 98%
The White Lotus
There are those who might argue that writer and creator Mike White has not maintained a consistent level of quality over the course of "The White Lotus's" three seasons. It's a fair case to be made — each season offers a distinct thematic symphony that feels dissonant to the others. It's unsettling to press play, expecting the smoldering, acoustic riffs of Italy and instead hear the bright, tonal rhythms of Thailand. That dissonance is the reason that anthologies of short stories don't sell as well as entire novels: Humans, historically, have a preference for ongoing narrative installments. Not only is "The White Lotus" a popular show, but it's a popular show where the one thing viewers can always count on is that the story will be resolved by the end of the season. "The White Lotus" forces viewers to deal with their fear of change and endings.
"The White Lotus" gives many gifts to its audience. A window into the often cringe-worthy behavior of the rich behind closed doors, for example, or a gorgeous landscape unfortunately adorned by white people in gauzy fabrics and $70,000 gold bangles. Mike White's luxury resort setting even gives the audience a chance to take sides in the show's constant, inherent class war before the story even starts. But then, by the end of the first episode, viewers will find themselves turned around, unsure what to think of anyone. Some people are awful and remain awful the whole time, but most characters are far more complex than that.
Cast (S3): Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins
Creator: Mike White
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 3
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 90%
Veep
"I can't identify as a woman! People can't know that. Men hate that. And, women who hate women hate that, which, I believe, is most women," said Vice President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in "Veep" Season 3, Episode 2, "The Choice," after a suggestion from her team during an emergency meeting about abortion. It is a perfect example of what "Veep" gives its viewer: Ugly, yet insightful truths from the mouths of horrible people. There is a ranking of the best Veep episodes of all time, and that is a testament to "Veep" as a true sitcom. A show like this — one meant to facilitate a constant stream of audience grins, groans, and giggles — requires the strong, anchoring force that Julia Louis-Dreyfus's performance as Selina Meyer provides.
"Veep" manages to accumulate a cast worthy of its script over its seven seasons. Selina's initial slate of aides includes Type A Amy (Anna Chlumsky), ferociously ambitious Dan (Reid Scott), perpetually incompetent Mike (Matt Walsh), and Gary (Tony Hale), who has been Selina's dedicated bag-man since she gave birth to her daughter. The stars aligned to later include the adorably clueless Richard (Sam Richardson), who serves as the missing foil that unlocks Jonah's (Timothy Simons) main character potential, and political advisor Kent Davidson, played by the comedically incomparable and under-appreciated Gary Cole. And of course, the multiple appearances of Mina Häkkinen (Sally Phillips) and Tom James (Hugh Laurie) are series highlights, thanks to their onscreen chemistry with Louis-Dreyfus.
Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale
Creator: Armando Iannucci
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 7
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 93%
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
There aren't really any other shows exactly like "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." It sits outside of the traditional late-night slate from TV networks and barely resembles the programming to be found on news channels like CNN and MSNBC. Every week, John Oliver and his team of writers, researchers, and entertainers work together to present an hour-long crash-course on a topic that is relevant to current events and modern-day Americans. Past presented topics have been as serious as "America's abandonment of the Kurds in Syria," covered on a 2019 episode, and as surprising as revealing the dark, unregulated underbelly of "med spas," as Oliver did on a recent 2025 episode.
The show's willingness to innovate is a joy for its audience, granting viewers a chance to engage with and support not just serious causes, but also various examples of the wonderful things that make us human. Oliver and his viewers supported a bird called the pûteketeke in a New Zealand competition to determine the bird of the century (despite originating in New Zealand, the contest is open to anyone, because New Zealand is a really lovely place) and flooded the race in its favor. At other points, Oliver and his staff have purchased a jock strap auctioned off by Russell Crowe, re-designed a minor-league baseball team, explored Oliver's (joke) sexual obsession with Adam Driver, and followed many other urges of whimsy that have struck.
Cast: John Oliver
Creator: John Oliver
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 12 (and counting)
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: N/A
Succession
While filming, Kieran Culkin — who plays the show's youngest Roy sibling, Roman — didn't think people would watch "Succession," worried that viewers would be put off by the Roys and their uber wealth. Luckily for him, there is something perpetually fascinating about the happenings of the rich. What do people worry about when they've never had to worry about money? Turns out they worry about one-upping their siblings, impressing their parents, feeling secure with their partner, and leaving behind a lasting legacy. They worry about a lot of the same things that most people do — the difference is that they have the time, energy, and resources to convince themselves that their desires are always within reach.
Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is one of the most complex monsters ever put to screen, and it's wild to watch him interact with his children. He loves them, but as Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has pointed out multiple times throughout the show, he also resents them. The show has netted tons of directing, writing, and acting Emmys, with Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkan, and Sarah Snook all winning at least once throughout the show's run. One of the best things about "Succession" is that it has a clear beginning and end, a story that feels like it was written with a sense of direction. It's four seasons of excellent television, and should be at the top of everyone's watchlist.
Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook
Creator: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 4
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 95%
Insecure
"Insecure" is a really fantastic show, one that offers a great deal of heart, meaning, and thoughtful contemplation to its audience along with plenty of laughs and opportunities to comfortably judge its characters. One of the best things the show did was establish Issa Rae's career as a talented creative force in Hollywood. Since "Insecure" premiered, Issa Rae has used her access and influence to champion many other young, talented people, both as a collaborator and through projects like "Project Greenlight." The show itself has also served as a launchpad for many young Black actors and provided an interesting selection of musical elements and influences.
While not a main protagonist on the show, "Insecure's" Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) is the show's most likeable character, which is not a surprise considering Rothwell's warmth as a performer, and the casting feels just as intentional with every other character. "Insecure" deals with many different kinds of relationships, but the life-long friendship between Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae) is the beating heart of the show. It's cathartic to watch the ups and downs of a close female friendship between adults whose lives are constantly bringing them further apart. The kind of connection formed between two best friends over many years is difficult to describe, and that's why it's so delightful that Issa Rae provided an entire show about it.
Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis
Creator(s): Issa Rae, Larry Wilmore
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 5
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 97%
The Pitt
While "The Pitt" has only aired one season so far, it feels too innovative not to talk about when talking about HBO's standard of quality. A long-standing criticism of medical dramas is their lack of accuracy. Non-doctor fans of the show "Chicago Med" have been known to notice its medical inaccuracies, and others are similarly scrutinized. "The Pitt" manages to mitigate a lot of potential inaccuracy by focusing an entire season on a single daytime shift in a fictional Pittsburgh emergency room. This tactic allows them to focus on a small number of events and procedures that are witnessed and experienced from different perspectives as cameras roll.
In addition to its unique and effective narrative structure, "The Pitt" excels with the talent of its actors, led by Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch — a man as compassionate as he is competent — as he navigates one of the worst work shifts of his life and tries to process and handle multiple interpersonal upsets, revelations, and tragedies. The cast is large, as is the staff of any ER, and there are many stand-outs. Resident Melissa King (Taylor Dearden) is always struggling to contain her sorrow in the face of the pain she tries to treat in the ER, and Katherine LaNasa was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as wise-yet-beleaguered ER charge nurse Dana Evans. The cast is great, the production is great, and viewers can't wait for Season 2.
Cast: Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Tracy Ifeachor
Creator: R. Scott Gemmill
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (and counting)
Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score: 95%