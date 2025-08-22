The 10 Best Shows On HBO Max Right Now

In the same way that "The Sopranos" revolutionized scripted television, it seems that "The Rehearsal" is well on its way to revolutionizing unscripted content. "The Rehearsal" is a difficult show to encompass in a description, but it generally takes the form of a documentary-style show that follows comedian Nathan Fielder as he attempts to help people practice for stressful situations. Fielder's team can replicate an entire bar on his the show's soundstage, and in Season 2 he and his team create multiple copies of one subject's apartment living room. Fielder is demonstrably nervous about most social interactions, and seems to be trying to give himself and others the kind of preparation he's always wanted through "The Rehearsal."

Fielder is an experimental comedian known for a commitment to the bit that is so somber, the viewer is forced to question whether there even is a bit. And with this quality in mind, he's managed to create a show that feels different from everything else on television. How real is Nathan Fielder's "The Rehearsal?" Well, even though the various people involved in the show can confirm their identities, the only person who actually understands the true purpose of the show is Fielder himself, and he's never been particularly forthcoming about his creative process. In everything he does for the show, Fielder's process is meticulous and unabashed, and he constantly seeks to push the envelope. "The Rehearsal" breaks every standard rule of media ethics, but some rules might need to be broken in order to account for a new era of media literacy from audiences.

