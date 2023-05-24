Kieran Culkin Didn't Think Anyone Would Watch Succession When It Started Filming

"Succession" is a pretty divisive show, despite being one of the most popular and critically revered series in HBO's history. Apparently, star Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, felt the same way when they first started filming — and was worried nobody would even watch the show.

During a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter with Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, and Damson Idris for The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin admitted that, when he first started working on "Succession," he didn't think anybody would want to watch a show about uber-wealthy people behaving horribly. When they were all asked if they're any good at "predicting how [their] work will land," Culkin said "Succession," as his first major TV show, gave him some pause.

"This was the first time that I actually had that thought, because this is my first time doing a TV show," Culkin said. "When it's just a movie, to me, it's finished, it's none of my business if it's good or bad or how well it does, it's just done now, I'm doing the next thing. So this time, I had a little more of a vested interest, like, 'I hope it's good, I hope people watch it.' And I remember while we were shooting it, feeling like, 'OK, I can tell this is good quality, but who the hell is going to want to watch the show?'"