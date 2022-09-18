The Rehearsal Breaks Every Rule Of Media Ethics, But You Should Watch It Anyway

"The Rehearsal" defies simple categorization; it's equal parts reality show and docu-drama, with a dash of good old manipulative storytelling thrown in. Fielder is not reporting the news, but he does rely on the contributions of non-entertainers to craft his show, leaving the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics as the most useful and appropriate guide for judging whether "The Rehearsal" goes too far to deliver its muddled message.

Fielder drives the train off the rails immediately, using a fake utility crew to invade the house of his first subject, Kor Skeete, a teacher who has been lying to his trivia team about a nonexistent master's degree for years. Fielder's subterfuge is deception for its own sake, as Skeete had already agreed to be a part of a reality television experiment and would certainly also have allowed the crew into his house.

The SPJ Code specifically states, "Avoid undercover or other surreptitious methods of gathering information unless traditional, open methods will not yield information." But Nathan Fielder isn't Walter Cronkite, and he shouldn't have to hold tight to every single rule of ethical journalism for his show to pass moral muster: few programs on the entertainment side of the fence do. But as a thinking and feeling human being Fielder should feel bound to its strongest pillar: "First, do no harm." And while he is certainly free to jerk audiences around willy-nilly for the sake of entertainment, he has a much bigger responsibility when it comes to the welfare of the real human beings who inhabit "The Rehearsal."