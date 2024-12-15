The 15 Best TV Performances Of 2024

Now that audiences are simultaneously blessed (and cursed) with many streaming services releasing TV series on their own schedules, there are more opportunities than ever for actors to give incredible performances in exciting and offbeat shows. From the thoughtful, fresh comedy of "English Teacher" to the breathtaking, impactful narrative of "Shōgun," a lot of fantastic series have come out in 2024. There are gifted actors working in TV on what seems like an infinite number of great projects, so narrowing down the best performances of 2024 to just 15 is a lofty task.

In making this list, we looked at a few different criteria. When comparing the individual actors and their performances, we first considered the critical and audience reception of the show in which they were a cast member, then consulted reviews from publications with reputable verticals such as Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, and The New York Times. We also considered our own impressions of each performance based on first-hand viewing, as well as any trends in fan reactions. Lastly, we considered which performances received nominations and wins from major awards shows/organizations. So settle in on the couch and power up the old Roku, because these are the best of the best in 2024.