The 12 Best TV Shows On Disney+ Right Now

"Andor" is without a doubt the best "Star Wars" universe television show that has been released on Disney+ so far. Not only is it one of the best pieces of "Star Wars" content ever made, but it's also just an impeccable show. It manages to maintain a consistent sci-fi/fantasy tone while also offering some of the most compelling insight into human nature a television show has ever provided. "Andor" dares people to consider the boots on the ground, the foot soldiers on both sides — empire and rebel — and what they have endured in a vicious, galaxy-wide conflict.

Violence and ruthlessness don't just cause harm to the victim, they cause harm to the perpetrator as well. It's especially satisfying to see each character interacting so differently with the various systems in place around them, as each one of them has a different perspective on what they're fighting for (and what they won't fight for). It's nuance like this that makes "Andor" one of Disney+'s greatest accomplishments. "Andor" is still a "Star Wars" show, though, so Season 1 itself is full of missable Easter Eggs as well as fun and beautiful moments to remind viewers that the story they're watching is taking place in a fantastical universe — this is how "Andor" avoids an overage of severity.