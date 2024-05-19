Bob Iger Has One Major Regret About Disney Plus

Disney+ launched with a plethora of original content in 2019, with many new television shows and movies available to subscribers. However, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney's approach was way too aggressive under former leadership.

Iger, a previous Disney CEO who returned to replace Bob Chapek, the CEO between 2020-2022, spoke about the ambitious launch of the platform. Speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference 2024 (via The Hollywood Reporter), Iger admitted the previous regime spent too much money in their efforts to compete with companies like Netflix during the streaming wars, leading to a $4 billion loss. Iger added that under his leadership, the streaming platform will be pulling back, as he wants to turn around Disney's fortunes by reiterating the importance of both the creative and financial sides of a project. "There's a very fine line that you can cross and get in trouble if your volume ends up diluting management's attention to what is being made is right. And that's what happened to us. So I have pulled that back," Iger relayed at the conference.

Iger has been very candid about how Disney handled the two years he was away from the company, previously sharing that Disney lost some of its focus while producing quantity over quality. In the same conversation, Iger stressed the significance of bundling services such as Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to increase engagement across the board.