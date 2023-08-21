Loki Had The TVA Figured Out Just Minutes Into Season 1

Twenty-nine minutes into the premiere episode, as he's in the interrogation room with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki says, "I know what this place is," and despite having only been held by the TVA a relatively short time at this point, Loki manages an impressive summation of his captors.

"What is it?" Mobius says in response.

"It's an illusion; it's a cruel, elaborate trick conjured by the weak to inspire fear," Loki answers, gesturing toward Mobius. "A desperate attempt at control. You all parade about as if you're the divine arbiters of power in the universe."

"We are," Mobius says with confidence.

"You're not," Loki' rebuts. "My choices are my own."

"Your choices are your own, good, let's go with that," Mobius replies, just before pulling up footage of Loki in Stuttgart, Germany from the first "Avengers" film. "I think this one's going to fire you up," Mobius concludes, thereby derailing Loki's epiphany.

Loki does respond, but he continues down the well-trod path of ego. In the eyes of this Loki variant, this footage is super relevant — and recent — and speaking down to the people of Stuttgart about the illusion of freedom is part of the ascent he still thinks is his destiny.

If only he'd had the wisdom of The Ancient One from "Doctor Strange," the same wisdom she imparted upon that film's title character: "It's not about you." Had Loki kept his thoughts focused on the TVA, he might have figured out even more about the mysterious organization currently holding him secure.