How Rosario Dawson Transforms Into Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano is a breakout character from the highly celebrated animated Star Wars TV series "The Clone Wars." Initially, she is Anakin Skywalker's (voiced by Matt Lanter) young and abrasive Padawan, given to him to train by the Jedi Counsel. However, as her story develops, Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) transforms from this fresh-eyed Padawan into a wise and powerful Jedi.

The second season of the live-action "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" introduces a live-action version of Ahsoka to audiences, played by none other than actress Rosario Dawson. Her introduction to the series solidified her character as a pivotal player in the next phase of "Star Wars," along with another fan-favorite, the previously animated-only character Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). This is all part of the larger plan to bring the Star Wars animated shows to the forefront, giving them their well-deserved live-action treatment.

Of course, the challenge with introducing animated characters to live-action is to make them look similar to their cartoon counterparts while also allowing the actor portraying them the flexibility to perform the role. So, how was this iconic transformation achieved? You asked, and we're answering. Here are all the details of how Dawson prepared for the demanding role of Ahsoka Tano, from her diet and workout routine to the hours spent in the makeup chair.