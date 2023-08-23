Ahsoka Episode 1: Star Wars Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Ahsoka Tano's dual-wielding and penchant for reverse grip techniques have long established her as one of the most innovative lightsaber fighters in the franchise. Like several other Force users, she also seems to have developed a preference for specific, tried-and-tested moves. Even in this, she proves that she likes to think outside the box. In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," she has been known to use her lightsabers to create improvised entrances to the next floor, and as "Master and Apprentice" proves, she's honed this skill into an art form.

As eagle-eyed fans already noticed in the "Ahsoka" trailer, an early cool moment in the series premiere features Ahsoka using the Force to spin her lightsabers around her, cutting a hole in the ground in order to enter a hidden basement chamber. The moment serves as a clear call-back to "The Clone Wars," but as it turns out, it's just the beginning. When enemy droids turn up and challenge her for the map she just obtained, she busts out the move again by jumping back into the chamber and literally undermining multiple opponents by spin-cutting the floor from underneath their feet.

What makes the moment so fun is that the smirk on her face just before she pulls this off reveals what a huge flex this is. With all the Force moves and fighting skills at her disposal, Ahsoka has no need to use this specific move, as she soon proves by effortlessly outclassing the droids until they activate their self-destruct mode. It seems that she's just delighted to find an excuse to use her classic trick from the animated series — and really, why wouldn't she be? It's a cool trick.