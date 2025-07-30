6 Things That Worked In The Fantastic Four: First Steps (And 4 Things That Didn't)

After making Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wait for years, the Fantastic Four have finally arrived in this franchise (albeit on a parallel Earth). "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" provides an unabashedly outlandish reintroduction (including setting everything in a retro-futuristic world) of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The story chronicles Sue Storm gearing up for the birth of her first child, as well as the impending arrival of planet-gobbler Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

Director Matt Shakman certainly doesn't skimp on either scope or the sheer volume of storytelling crammed into "First Steps." This is a massive production that finds its greatest creative groove leaning into its over-the-top imagery and the great chemistry between the lead actors. Even with these and other standout virtues, though, "First Steps" has some flaws that keep it from reaching the status of top-tier MCU cinema. The complexities of this reboot are best broken down by exploring what specifically did and didn't work.

Exploring six things that excelled in "First Steps," as well as four aspects that fell short of their potential, makes it clear when and where the film's reach exceeded its creative grasp. On the other hand, such an exercise also makes it more apparent than ever what "First Steps" did right. Strap on your astronaut helmets and let's dive into this MCU installment.