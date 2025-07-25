Why Marvel's Gender-Swapped Silver Surfer Was The Right Choice In Fantastic Four: First Steps

Contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

For a certain subset of the internet, gender-swapping a character is the equivalent of spitting in the faces of loyal fans and dancing on their loved ones' graves. So, as one can imagine, the announcement that Julia Garner was playing a female version of the Silver Surfer in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" was met with some ... trepidation, to put it lightly. Garner herself admitted to Deadline to being a little confused when director Matt Shakman wanted her for the role, saying, "I was confused because I was like, 'Wait, isn't the Silver Surfer a man?' I was just like, 'Okay, well, I'll play anything.'"

To be fair, Marvel has had several female Silver Surfers over the years. Plus, this version, Shalla-Bal, is linked to the first Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd, as he originally agreed to become Galactus' herald to save her and their planet. She takes on the role instead of Norrin in this iteration, but, to be honest, it doesn't matter that much to the film's story. And, since "Fantastic Four: First Steps" occurs on Earth-828, whereas most of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place on Earth-616, there's still leeway for Norrin Radd to enter the MCU within the Sacred Timeline should Marvel decide to go that route.

But after watching "First Steps," it's clear that there really was no other choice than for Silver Surfer to be a woman in this particular story in order to drive home the film's themes of motherhood and the lengths parents will go to in order to protect their children.