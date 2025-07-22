The Only Galactus Explainer You Need Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Sure, most comic book readers will point to Doctor Doom being the biggest villain to face off against the Fantastic Four. But while Doom may be the most legendary, and arguably the most important, he's not quite the biggest threat Marvel's First Family has had to deal with. That honor goes to Galactus, the cosmic being who devours entire worlds to feed his never-ending hunger.

Debuting in Jack Kirby and Stan Lee's "Fantastic Four" #58, Galactus wasn't limited to the page for long. In 1967, just a year after his debut, he made his first on-screen appearance in the "Fantastic Four" cartoon, but his green skin and blue armor weren't quite comic accurate. Later animated interpretations did him better justice, as the cosmic threat made memorable appearances in the 1994 "Fantastic Four" animated series and 2010's "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes."

Alas, the same can't be said for his cinematic debut in Tim Story's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Putting aside the overall lackluster nature of the film, producers made the baffling and now-infamous choice to reinterpret Galactus for live-action. It may have been fair of them to be unsure whether audiences would accept a thousand-foot-tall man in a purple suit, but they definitely didn't accept him as a giant space cloud, which is how he's depicted in the film. Thankfully, it seems the MCU is finally getting it right; actor Ralph Ineson is playing the role in the flesh, with a practical costume, in 2025's "Fantastic Four: First Steps." But before you step into the theater, you might want to check out our explainer video on Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds."