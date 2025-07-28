Traditionally, the Fantastic Four has not fared terribly well on the silver screen. In 1994, the Roger Corman-produced adaptation of the characters was shot and then permanently shelved. In the mid-2000s, a pair of "Fantastic Four" installments hit theaters and, though they weren't failures, largely earned shrugs from audiences. Then came 2015's "Fantastic Four" debacle, a film that couldn't even hit $60 million in North America. Fifth time, it turns out, was the charm, as "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" opened to a superb $118 million in North America. Right on par with "Spider-Man: Homecoming's" July 2017 domestic launch, "First Steps" doubled the 2015 "Fantastic Four's" lifetime gross in just its first three days of release.

The fourth-biggest domestic bow of 2025 so far, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is also only the second Marvel Cinematic Universe motion picture (following "Deadpool & Wolverine") since May 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" to exceed $100 million in its North American debut. Despite the franchise's rocky box office track record in recent years, this Matt Shakman-helmed reboot is a success. But how on Earth did we get here? How did the Fantastic Four go from flopping in 2015 to hitting a nine-digit opening weekend with glowing reviews just a decade later?

There are several reasons why "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" was such a hit over its first days of release, including its cast and the retro aesthetic emphasized throughout the marketing campaign. These elements, among others, explain why "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" blew everyone away at the box office.