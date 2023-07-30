Christopher Nolan's Favorite Comedy Is A Will Ferrell Movie You Might Not Expect

It has been an incredible week for Will Ferrell and Christopher Nolan, both of whom are reaping the rewards of the certifiable pop culture phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer." Part of the reason the simultaneous premieres of the Ferrell-starring "Barbie" and the Nolan-directed "Oppenheimer" became such an oft-memed talking point, of course, is that Nolan's oeuvre as a filmmaker is known for its intense gravitas and dark, emotionally heady storytelling. But don't let the portent of the British director's films fool you: At heart, Christopher Nolan is a goofball — one who's perfectly capable of enjoying a good Will Ferrell comedic performance, in fact.

Nolan himself revealed as much in a recent interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," in which he noted that he is a huge fan of comedy films, with a particular soft spot for one of the most beloved, most outrageous Will Ferrell vehicles: 2006's "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby." Asked by Eisen about his "remote drop" movies — i.e., ones that will always get him to drop the remote and watch until the end if he happens upon them while channel surfing — Christopher Nolan initially cited "anything by Kubrick," in rather on-brand fashion. But he then went on to add, "Some of the great comedies, too — 'Talladega Nights.' I'm never gonna be able to switch that off."

And if that swing from Stanley Kubrick to a NASCAR-themed Farrell-era Adam McKay satire seems jarring, that's because it very much is.