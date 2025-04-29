Comedians Who Tried Acting In Serious Films But Failed

There have been plenty of times comedy actors surprised us with a serious role. It's easy to assume that someone is only good at comedy if that's all they've done, so when a funny person gets serious on screen and is great at it, it can certainly be jarring. That being said, there are endless quotes that say some variation of comedy being a lot harder than drama — so if someone is great at the harder thing, it stands to reason they can handle the easier thing.

Yet, as we all know, that is very often not the case. Sometimes a comedian, or an actor who made a name for themselves with comedic roles, completely misses in their big dramatic swing. To be clear, we aren't taking about just the movie itself failing. These are specifically times when the comedic actor's performance betrayed their overall talent, and didn't show off their range in the way they hoped it would.

Some of the actors on this list had indeed proved their dramatic chops prior to these examples, or would later atone for these dramatic missteps with far better performances. But a couple of them, well — let's just say there's a reason why this was either their only dramatic role, or is thus far their last one.