17 Times Will Ferrell Broke Other Actors On Set

The 2001 SNL sketch "The Love-ahs with Barbara and Dave" places a man named Dave (Jimmy Fallon) in a hot tub with two unabashedly amorous "love-ahs" named Roger (Will Ferrell) and Virginia (Rachel Dratch) Klarvin. Here, Ferrell makes his co-stars break out laughing not once but multiple times in the same skit.

Only thirty seconds in, Fallon cracks a smile. He then spends the rest of the skit trying not to laugh, but often fails. It certainly doesn't help that Ferrell seems to be trying his darndest to get Fallon to break. Reminiscing on the skit with Ferrell for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the late night host recalled, "Right before I said my line, you'd give me a little ... squeeze on the kneecap." Meanwhile, Ferrell said, "I just remember trying to get my foot in your crotch." Looking back at the sketch, this would explain a lot. Anytime Fallon seems to laugh out of nowhere, it's probably because a "frenzy of activity" was taking place below the surface, courtesy of Ferrell. You can even see Fallon shaking his head at one point, silently begging him to stop. Of course, what goes around comes around. After Ferrell gives Fallon a bad case of the giggles, they quickly become contagious. Soon Dratch and Ferrell both crack up in the middle of their lines.

At the time, SNL creator Lorne Michaels and the other writers were annoyed at Jimmy Fallon for breaking character. In hindsight, this makes the moment even more charming.