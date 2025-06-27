Every Squid Game Season 3 Theory That Turned Out True

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 3

"Squid Game" was an absolute juggernaut for Netflix when it came out in 2021. Viewers around the world were instantly captivated watching characters play children's games where losing means death. The protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), may have won in the end, but it came at a heavy cost. The ending of "Squid Game" Season 1 hinted there was more story to tell.

It took over three years for Season 2 to come out, meaning viewers had ample time to speculate where Gi-hun could go next. Fortunately, there was a much shorter wait between Season 2 and Season 3, but despite not having as much of a window, fans still took to the internet to posit their theories. Honestly, there were some "Squid Game" Season 3 theories so good we really hoped they were true, but the truth is not many came to fruition.

With Season 3 now out for the world to see, let's look back to see which theories were right on the money. These theories may have seemed obvious in hindsight, but it's always important to give credit where credit's due.