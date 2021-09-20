The Ending Of Squid Game Season 1 Explained

Warning: spoilers for "Squid Game" below.

"Squid Game" is the new South Korean thriller that's been tearing up Netflix since it premiered on Sept. 17, 2021. Over its nine-episode first season, "Squid Game" offers up a uniquely violent premise that is equal parts "The Hunger Games," "The Purge," and the 2014 Japanese thriller "As the Gods Will." However, the first season of "Squid Game" isn't just a nearly 10-hour shock-fest. It also has something to say about the world we live in.

Lee Jung-jae starts as Seong Gi-hun, a man who is down on his luck in nearly every way. Then one day, a mysterious stranger offers him an opportunity — the chance to compete against 455 other desperate people for a life-changing amount of money. Unfortunately, it turns out the competition in question is a series of sadistic children's games in which contestants are forced to cheat to the death. As Gi-hun fights to survive, he discovers more about both the contest itself, and what he may be capable of as a person.

At the end of the first season, Gi-hun does win the contest, but it's about as hollow as a victory can get. Here's what the end of "Squid Game" Season 1 is all about.