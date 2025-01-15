Squid Game Season 3 Theories So Good They Might Be True

After Season 1 broke records and spawned numerous social media trends and memes, fans had to wait more than three years to finally see "Squid Game" Season 2. The new episodes didn't disappoint even if it felt like half a story, with a major cliffhanger setting up the show's third and final season. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait as long to see how everything plays out, as Netflix has already confirmed "Squid Game" Season 3 will come out at some point in 2025. The ending of "Squid Game" Season 2 left Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) rebellion in tatters, so it's evident the games will continue, at least for the time being. But what else might be on the table?

There's plenty we'd like to see in "Squid Game" Season 3, but there's the question of what's actually feasible. The show contains such intricate plotting and foreshadowing, as well as individual arcs for the main characters. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Hollywood Reporter, "The third season will really explore that sense of loss and failure, that guilt weighing so heavily on Gi-hun. How's he going to navigate the story further with all of that weighing down on him?"

That statement leaves a lot open to interpretation, but there's plenty throughout the first two seasons to hint at what's to come. We've scoured the internet for the best "Squid Game" Season 3 fan theories that seem like they have the likeliest shot at happening. Season 3 will be here soon enough, but for now, let's speculate wildly.