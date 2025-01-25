Squid Game Zero: Will We Ever Get A Prequel?

There's one simple reason why a "Squid Game" prequel hasn't been greenlit: The main show hasn't finished its run yet. It will do so sometime in 2025, which is when Season 3 is due to drop. After this, thoughts may well turn to fleshing out the early parts of the "Squid Game" timeline. Who knows, maybe some groundwork could be laid out for a prequel series in the upcoming third season. But, until then, don't expect any announcements from the streamer about the franchise's future .

There may be another reason why Netflix hasn't announced any further "Squid Game" projects: Creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has stated he's kind of sick of the concept at this point. He told Variety: "I'm so exhausted. I'm so tired. In a way, I have to say, I'm so sick of 'Squid Game.' I'm so sick of my life making something, promoting something. So I'm not thinking about my next project right now. I'm just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix."

If Hwang does decide to do more "Squid Game" after he's done with Season 3, it likely won't be any time soon, as he's already lined up his next project. It has the working title "K.O. Club," and it's based on a novel by Umberto Eco. Its full title: "Killing Old People Club." As the title suggests, it's going to be violent. In fact, Hwang has hinted that it will be even more violent than "Squid Game."