The Ending Of Squid Game Season 2 Explained

Three years after winning the games, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is set on destroying them once and for all. Teaming up with detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), who survived being shot by his brother the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) last season and is now searching for the secret island where the games are held, Gi-hun tracks down the pink soldiers at a Halloween party and decides to join the games a second time. A tracker in Gi-hun's tooth is meant to help Jun-ho find him, but, alas, it gets taken from him, leaving the island discovery effort clueless.

In the games, Gi-hun tries to help everyone survive Red Light, Green Light, but a bee, ensuing panic, and the self-interested rapper Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun) cause 91 casualties. The survivors vote on whether to continue the games (unlike in Season 1, where ending the games meant forfeiting any prize, survivors must now vote on whether to split a smaller prize pool based on the body count thus far). The motion to end things after the first game loses by one vote, decided by Player 001, Young-il — who Gi-hun has no idea is actually the Front Man.

While Gi-hun knew what to expect from the first game, the second is a new one; a relay race where teams of five have to complete minigames. 255 players survive, and 139 vote to continue. The third game, Mingle, makes for one of the most brutal "Squid Game" scenes to date, cutting the survivors down to just 100. The vote to end or continue comes up a tie, necessitating another vote the next day. Thanos, who wants to continue, starts a bathroom brawl against those who voted to end the games, so Min-su (Lee David) stabs him in the neck with a fork.