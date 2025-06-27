We Rewatched Squid Game Season 2 And It's Completely Different Now

"Squid Game" took over the cultural consciousness when the South Korean drama's first season hit Netflix in 2021, inspiring TikTok trends and sparking conversations over the way capitalism forces individuals into positions they'd rather not be in. But more than anything, it created entertaining television by showcasing a group of heavily in-debt individuals who agree to play a series of children's games for the chance to win more money than any of them could ever hope to spend in one lifetime. But in the final moments of "Squid Game" Season 1, it's made abundantly clear that the victor, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), desires something money can't buy: he wants to destroy the games once and for all.

It took three years for "Squid Game" Season 2 to arrive, but it was worth the wait. In the second season, Gi-hun enters a new version of the competition, once again putting his life in jeopardy alongside hundreds of other hopefuls. Watching "Squid Game" Season 2, you probably picked up on various small details connecting it to the first batch of episodes. However, it can be a subtle show at times.

Thanks to hindsight, we've picked up on even more Easter eggs and hidden details that may have flown past you the first time you watched the second season. Here, we break down some of the more hidden layers to "Squid Game" Season 2 that prove why it's one of the most bingeworthy shows of all time.