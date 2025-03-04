Who Is T.O.P? 5 Facts About Squid Game's Thanos Actor

T.O.P found himself in a dark place after he was charged with marijuana possession (culturally verboten in South Korea) and essentially blacklisted in 2017. He paid heavily for the indiscretion with a suspended ten-month prison sentence, which was handed down not long after he almost overdosed on prescription meds. "He was performing mandatory military service as a policeman when he was found unconscious at his station," the BBC reported, adding that his reps confirmed that "the singer was suspected to have overdosed on benzodiazepine, a range of prescription tranquilisers used to treat anxiety, among other conditions."

When his sentence was served, T.O.P announced his retirement from the entertainment industry and fell off the map until his "Squid Game" casting. "For the past seven years, I have lived almost isolated from society, spending most of my time at home and in my music studio," he told The Korea Times after his involvement in the Netflix show was announced. "So I just kept working on music in the dark and the reason I did that was not for any other reason, but because music was the only place where I could breathe, when I was composing music and standing in front of the microphone. I think I made music to survive."

His choice to step back into the acting game at the urging of "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was accompanied by much controversy in the South Korean press. Rumors that Lee Jung-jae got him the part circulated, which were swiftly denied. "Some of the reports claiming actor Lee Jung-jae was involved in the casting of 'Squid Game 2' are not true," his reps said in a statement (via All K-pop). "The casting of a project is up to the director and production company." When the season was released, fans were critical of T.O.P's acting and named Thanos the show's worst new character.