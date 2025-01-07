We Rewatched Squid Game Season 1 And It's Totally Different Now

An untold truth of "Squid Game" is that it took over a decade to get from conception to becoming a global juggernaut on Netflix. On the surface, the story sounds like it should have been a slam dunk: Take a bunch of people disenfranchised by capitalism and put them in a deadly competition where they play children's games to win massive amounts of money. It's a storyline that speaks to the reality of so many in the world right now, allowing it to transcend borders.

The first season easily could have stood on its own as exceptional television, but when Netflix strikes gold, you can be certain they'll try mining in the same spot. Not only did the streamer move ahead with an actual reality competition series called "Squid Game: The Challenge" — that thankfully didn't involve anyone dying — but "Squid Game" got renewed for two more seasons, allowing it to come to a close after Season 3.

Still, even if "Squid Game" ends, its legacy will remain, and people will likely still go back to watch it all the way through because it's just that good. With more episodes and the benefit of hindsight, there's even more to gain from rewatching "Squid Game" Season 1 today. From subtle foreshadowing to hints at what was to come, here's what you might have missed the first time watching the show back in 2021.