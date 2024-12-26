Small Details You Missed In Squid Game Season 2

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

When it came out in 2021, "Squid Game" quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, smashing Netflix records and becoming the streaming giant's number one show of all time. The series follows the hapless Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he signs up for a series of games after being told he can win some money. As a man who loves betting on the ponies, that's music to Gi-hun's ears. That is, until they play the first game, red light, green light: Anyone who moves when the giant doll is facing the players is gunned down. This is not what Gi-hun or anyone else signed up for.

Despite his initial shock, Gi-hun goes on to win the games. In fact, he's the only person among the 456 players to live. To say he has survivor's guilt would be an understatement. When we left him at the end of "Squid Game" Season 1, he had decided not to board a plane to America to visit his daughter. Instead, he decided to look for the people who put on the games in the hopes of bringing the whole operation down. By the time we catch up with him in the second season, he has been looking for three years. Needless to say, it's only a matter of time before Gi-hun gets himself thrown back into the games, where a whole new set of individuals have come to play for their lives.

There's a lot to unpack in "Squid Game" Season 2, including several small things you may have overlooked. Here are ten small details you may have missed in the second season of Netflix's "Squid Game."