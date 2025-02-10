Binge-watching is a beloved pastime for many who are so intrigued by a show that they keep coming back for more. The practice even has an entry in Merriam Webster. Their definition: "watching many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession." Netflix asked Harris Interactive to conduct a study in 2013, according to a release posted by PR Newswire, which showed that most respondents considered binge-watching to be the consecutive viewing of two to six episodes of one show.

The idea is satisfying to many, but it all begins with picking one show to watch. Because of the vast amount of options, that can be easier said than done. That's why we created a list of the 18 most bingeworthy TV shows of all time. We examined the options available on streaming and found time-tested shows that people just can't stop watching, episode after episode.