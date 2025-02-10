18 Most Bingeworthy TV Shows Of All Time
Binge-watching is a beloved pastime for many who are so intrigued by a show that they keep coming back for more. The practice even has an entry in Merriam Webster. Their definition: "watching many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession." Netflix asked Harris Interactive to conduct a study in 2013, according to a release posted by PR Newswire, which showed that most respondents considered binge-watching to be the consecutive viewing of two to six episodes of one show.
The idea is satisfying to many, but it all begins with picking one show to watch. Because of the vast amount of options, that can be easier said than done. That's why we created a list of the 18 most bingeworthy TV shows of all time. We examined the options available on streaming and found time-tested shows that people just can't stop watching, episode after episode.
Severance
Leave work at the door — that phrase is pretty much the overall basis for the hit Apple TV+ show "Severance," directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. In it, Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, who works for a company that makes its employees forget their personal lives when they enter the office. Conversely, their personal memories are restored and their work day is forgotten when they punch out.
Season 1 was released in February 2022, consisting of nine episodes that build a plot that finds one of Mark's co-workers remembering his work day outside of the office. The highly anticipated Season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025, and Looper's review suggests that it lives up to the hype. The season begins as Mark and three co-workers are declared the faces of Severance reform, a distinction that leaves them wondering what this means for their futures.
Ted Lasso
Believe in the power of belief. It's just one of the takeaways from the always upbeat Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso." It premiered in August 2020 as people were looking for hope and positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The series, which was created from a surprising idea based on a commercial, follows the title American college football coach (Jason Sudeikis) as he and his pal Coach Beard (Brendan Hurt) move to England to run the struggling AFC Richmond.
This as Rebecca Wilton (Hannah Waddingham) becomes the team's owner after she is granted the position in her divorce settlement. Rebecca wants to destroy the team in order to hurt her ex-husband, but Ted is determined to lead this team to glory by using his overall cheer to boost morale. That feel-good vibe underlines a very fleshed-out plot that consists of twists and turns that make viewers want to hit the "next episode" button.
Stranger Things
The supernatural drama set in the 1980s proves that you never truly know what is lurking underneath the surface. "Stranger Things" has been a major success for Netflix since all of its Season 1 episodes were released on July 15, 2016. The batch release sent people on an eight-episode binge as viewers peeled back the mystery behind Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) disappearance, all while his friends meet a mysterious girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who has telekinetic powers.
The show has seen continued success thanks to storylines that flesh out more details about the Upside Down and the characters themselves, using these devices to create season finales that end with cliffhangers. This as each season captures the nostalgia factor of what it was like growing up in the 1980s. According to the details that we have so far, "Stranger Things" is expected to end with Season 5 in 2025.
The Bear
The restaurant business is not for the faint of heart, and "The Bear" perfectly captures this fast-paced world. The FX drama follows chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he takes over his deceased brother's Italian sandwich shop in Chicago. This means restructuring the current operation, hiring Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) to be his sous chef, and ultimately turning the family-run joint into a fine dining experience by the end of Season 2.
While much of the plot is focused on what it takes to run a successful restaurant, the show also focuses on the personal lives of each character, even showcasing the many dynamics of Carmy's family during a very memorable Christmas dinner in Season 2, Episode 6, "Fishes." It's those personal stories and the continuous character growth that keep viewers coming back for more as Carmy and his crew do everything they can to help the restaurant thrive.
Squid Game
It's the runaway hit that will make you think twice before playing "red light, green light" ever again. "Squid Game" is a South Korean suspense drama that begins with a mysterious group enticing people who are deep in debt to play a series of games in the hopes of winning a life-changing cash prize. While the prize is the big focus, it's their lives that are at stake during each game. This makes for a lot of onscreen brutality, which may make some cringe. However, it's the overarching plot that makes people come back for more.
The series first premiered on Netflix in 2021 with all of the episodes of the highly anticipated Season 2 released in December 2024, giving fans the opportunity to binge-watch their way through each nail-biting game. Season 2 is Netflix's third most-watched TV season with a viewership number of over 150 million and counting.
Dexter
The double life that has been captivating audiences since 2006 and brought major fame to Michael C. Hall. "Dexter" follows Dexter Morgan (Hall) who is a blood splatter expert by day and a serial killer in his off-hours, killing those guilty of crimes. The Showtime hit is made up of 96 episodes in total, perfect for those seeking a show that can be binged over the course of a few weeks.
However, fans won't have to go through separation anxiety once the last monster has been caught. In 2021, "Dexter: New Blood" marked the character's return as he tries to live a quiet life in Upstate New York after faking his death. His origin story is shared in "Dexter: Original Sin," and more mystery is on the way with "Dexter: Resurrection," which is set to be released in summer 2025, according to the show's YouTube channel. That means there are plenty of reasons to binge-watch the original show since the spin-offs will undoubtedly reveal some Easter eggs.
Peaky Blinders
This period crime drama is a must-watch for fans of mob shows and British dramas. "Peaky Blinders" follows the dynamics of the Shelby family as they work to maintain control of Birmingham, England at the close of World War I. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is the boss of the family's legal business, Shelby Company Limited, and he also runs the Peaky Blinders, a gang that sews razors into their caps. Of course, his brothers, especially Arthur (Paul Anderson), work to make their voices heard, causing some inner-family conflict as they fight threats from the outside.
The series first premiered in 2013 and boasts six seasons of strategic storytelling and compelling characters that evolve as the world enters the 1920s and 1930s. It's a perfect time to get in on the action or rewatch the rise of the Peaky Blinders as the series is getting a movie, which recently wrapped production according to Netflix.
Suits
A USA legal drama that first premiered in 2011, "Suits" follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who gets hired by a top law firm without having a law degree. Now it's up to him, his mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and Harvey's legal secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) to keep the secret that could cost everyone their jobs. This as Mike falls for paralegal Rachel Zane, played by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
The show ended in 2019 after nine seasons, but it has since found major success on streaming. According to a Variety report on Nielsen ratings, "Suits" was the most streamed show in 2023, meaning that people spent 57.7 million total minutes delving into the characters' big business moves. In 2019, the short-lived spin-off series "Pearson" premiered, following Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she heads to Chicago. The recent binge-watching success of "Suits" has led to a new series, "Suits LA," which premieres on February 23, 2025, according to NBC.
Game of Thrones
The popular fantasy show based on the book series by George R.R. Martin has been a binge-watching mainstay for years — despite the last two seasons falling flat for many fans. "Game of Thrones" first premiered on HBO in 2011 and chronicles several families as they use deception and strategy in their quests to rule over Westeros and claim the Iron Throne.
It became an instant hit for HBO and boosted the careers of Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner. The quest to claim ultimate power takes place over the series' 73 episodes, making this a nice long binge for fantasy fans. It's also important to factor in a possible break after viewing the brutal Red Wedding during Season 3, Episode 9, "The Rains of Castamere." After finishing the race to the Iron Throne, fans can learn more about House Targaryen in the prequel series "House of the Dragon."
Abbott Elementary
The workplace comedy that pays tribute to the awesome teachers who are putting their all into educating the next generation, "Abbott Elementary" follows enthusiastic teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and her co-workers as they navigate everyday mishaps and the zany antics of Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) in order to help their students succeed. Plus, they're doing it all while being followed by a group of documentarians, creating a mockumentary feel that adds extra laughs.
"Abbott Elementary" has been bringing smiles to viewers since premiering on ABC in 2021. It has taken home four Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes. These accolades are in response to the show's witty dialogue and loveable characters. While the developing love story between Janine and fellow teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a while, it's the witty writing and relatable storylines that keep people coming back for more.
Only Murders in the Building
"Only Murders in the Building" is the multigenerational mystery comedy that keeps viewers on their toes as each episode drops clues about who killed someone in the Arconia apartment building. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are always on the case, using their obsession with murder podcasts to help solve the mystery while recording their own podcast.
The series became a hit for Hulu upon its premiere in 2021. It has since won seven Primetime Emmy Awards and has been nominated for several Golden Globes. While each season comes with its own unique twists and turns, the series does follow its own specific formula, which the show has made fun of over the years. However, the formulaic energy may be a welcome respite to those looking to binge-watch something that offers a little predictability, thus becoming TV comfort food.
Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" has brought renewed interest to the western genre since premiering on the Paramount Network in 2018. Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family and the leader of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. While running a ranch may seem like a quiet life to some, it's a tough business that is full of conflict as the Duttons work to protect their property from those who want to claim it for themselves.
The family drama mixed with shrewd business strategies and the scene-stealing tenacity of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has turned this show into a binge-worthy hit. The delay of Season 5 Part 2 brought even more anticipation to the series, which concluded in December 2024 and left a few loose ends. Nonetheless, "Yellowstone" is still a captivating drama made up of 53 thrilling episodes. For those looking to uncover how the Duttons built their empire, prequel series "1883" and "1923" give fans a glimpse into the family's history.
The Big Bang Theory
The longest-running multi-camera sitcom is the perfect show to binge watch for those in need of laughs and stories about the power of friendship. "The Big Bang Theory" focuses on roommates Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) who work at the California Institute of Technology alongside their friends Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). Their world turns upside down when the beautiful Penny (Kaley Cuoco) moves into Leonard and Sheldon's building. She ends up becoming an integral part of the crew as they help each other through the ups and downs of life.
"The Big Bang Theory" premiered in 2007 and aired on CBS for 12 seasons. It won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and laughed its way into the fabric of pop culture thanks to Sheldon's iconic door knock. It has also led to spin-off series "Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
The Office (US Version)
Based on the BBC show of the same name, "The Office" is a mockumentary-style sitcom that chronicles the workday of employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Peering inside a day at Dunder Mifflin means watching the controversial schemes of boss Michael Scott (Steve Carrell), documenting the meetings of the party planning committee, overseeing the Office Olympics, and witnessing Jim Halpert's (John Krasinski) pranks, amongst other happenings.
The series premiered on NBC in 2005 and turned much of the ensemble cast into household names. It also won five Primetime Emmy Awards during its run. "The Office" ended in 2013 after airing 188 episodes, and it continues to be a go-to for binge-watching. While memorable office antics give people a reason to return to the paper company, it's the slow-burn romance between Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim that make this show a classic, offering humor and heart in a very relatable setting.
New Girl
"New Girl" finds teacher Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) moving in with a group of guys after she catches her boyfriend Spencer (Ian Wolterstorff) cheating on her. As she settles into her new life, the guys learn to adjust to the ideas and changes that she brings into their space, while also navigating their own problems at work and the ups and downs of romantic relationships.
The series lasted seven seasons and offers storylines that allow each character's personality to shine in a way that helps push the plot forward. That character-centered storytelling makes this a binge-watching staple, and the continuous questions surrounding Jess and Nick Miller's (Jake Johnson) romance keep viewers enthralled in the show. Plus, it's filled with big name guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and the late Prince, whose episode is a very memorable moment in the series.
Daredevil
The protector of Hell's Kitchen flew onto the scene in 2015 with the release of the hit Marvel series that ran on Netflix for three seasons. "Daredevil" focuses on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer who opens a law office in Manhattan with his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Matt is excited to use his legal knowledge to help others, but he soon finds himself using his heightened senses to confront bad guys outside of work.
The series was one of Marvel's first forays into a storyline that was much darker than the upbeat adventures that were taking over the big screen at the time. However, that dark tone was a welcome change that attracted fans looking for grittier plots with a captivating lead character. Daredevil soon became a fan favorite, and his story will be told once again with "Daredevil: Born Again," which premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, according to the show's trailer released by Marvel Entertainment.
Friends
It's the series that will be there for us whenever we need a good comfort food binge-watch. "Friends" is about six young people living in New York City and leaning on each other as they change jobs, handle family drama, and fall in and out of love. The hit NBC sitcom premiered in 1994 and would soon become a pop culture staple, thanks to memorable gags and lines that have become a part of everyday conversations. It even created a hairstyle craze named after fashion expert Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).
The series ended with the cast saying goodbye to Monica's (Courtney Cox) apartment in 2004. "Friends" would continue to catch attention in syndication, meaning that people were binge-watching this show way before the term was coined. To the delight of many fans, Netflix added it to its streaming platform in 2015, and it would stay there through the end of 2019. The show went on a streaming break until HBO Max debuted in May of 2020, and that is where it now remains to be enjoyed by a new generation.
Gilmore Girls
Bingeing "Gilmore Girls" has become a fall tradition for many, and there are plenty of reasons why this series has stood the test of time. The hit WB show follows mother-daughter duo Lorelei (Heather Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate the charm and politics of small-town life, as Lorelei deals with overbearing parents who live a very different life complete with debutante balls.
The show started in 2000 and lasted for seven seasons. It found a new audience when it made its way to Netflix, and it became an endearing binge-watch thanks to its themes of friendship and family. The transfer to the streamer resulted in a 2016 miniseries titled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," giving binge-watchers new content to enjoy and a glimpse into what had changed in Lorelei and Rory's lives.